The body of James Peter Gowen, a Mason County man reported missing last Thursday, has been located in Mason County’s Riverton Township, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in the release that, after days of searching by law enforcement agencies, Gowen's remains were discovered by a Michigan State Police K-9 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, several hundred yards from his residence.
Gowen was reported missing by concerned family members and friends at 12:45 p.m. on July 15. An extensive search started that afternoon, with sheriff's office deputies checking farm orchards by vehicle and foot. A search by air utilizing the sheriff’s office drone was conducted Friday of corn fields in the area.
On Saturday and Sunday, K-9 Diego and Deputy Baum conducted ground searches in the area.
The MSP K-9 unit conducted searches in another area of Meisenheimer Road, which led to the discovery of Gowen's remains on Monday.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office encourages people struggling with depression to seek help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.