The body of a Mason County man reported missing last week was discovered Monday in Riverton Township, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
James Peter Gowen was found several hundred yards from his residence at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday by a Michigan State Police K-9 on Meisenheimer Road, Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release on Tuesday.
Cole told the Daily News Gowen’s death was the result of a suicide.
“He took his own life at 56 years old,” Cole stated.
Cole said traditionally his office does not report on instances in which individuals take their own life, but, because the body was found in public, he believes it’s necessary.
Gowen was reported missing by concerned family members and friends at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. An extensive search started that afternoon, with sheriff’s office deputies checking farm orchards by vehicle and foot. A search by air utilizing the sheriff’s office drone was conducted Friday of corn fields in the area, according to the press release.
On Saturday and Sunday, K-9 Diego and Deputy Ken Baum conducted ground searches in the area.
The MSP K-9 unit conducted searches in another area of Meisenheimer Road, which led to the discovery of Gowen’s remains on Monday.
Cole encourages anyone struggling with depression or thoughts of self harm to seek help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 with the hope that.
“Maybe someone will pick up that number and reach out for help,” Cole stated.