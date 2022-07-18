Friends and family describe Edwin Dean Raven as a “larger-than-life” figure in Mason County — a man who wore many hats of community leadership, and who valued hard work, family and cultivating lasting relationships in the community he came to call home.
Raven passed away around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 17 at the Village Manor in Ludington. He was 97 years old.
Originally from the Cadillac area, Raven was a U.S. Navy veteran and one of eight children. He attended Michigan State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees before moving to Mason County.
Raven served many roles in the area after his arrival in the 1950s. He was a 4-H director, and he spent 30 years as the agent for MSU Extension, advising local farmers and helping them boost their success, while acting as a pipeline to services provided by the university.
He was also a founding member of the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, chair of the Mason County Board of Commissioners, a member of the Scottville Optimists and a longtime member of Ludington United Methodist Church.
He’s remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, too.
“He was a busy man but he always found time for all of us,” said his son, Judge Mark Raven. “He helped coach baseball, and I’d always be playing catch with him in the backyard. I enjoyed basketball, too, and he made sure I got a hoop put up in the driveway and a light so I could play at night.”
Mark added that his father was “always there” for him, and his brother and sisters, too.
Raven developed his work ethic and his love of agriculture at a young age, according to Mark.
“He was a farm boy in his youth, so he learned what a hard, long day’s work is. He was a hard worker his whole life. That’s just the way he was raised,” he said. “He was a good father, and I have many fond memories of him.”
Mark’s son and Raven’s namesake Dean Raven remembers his grandfather as “the guy that the whole family looked up to.”
“The way he led his life was by example of hard work and family first. … He created a roadmap for doing things the right way for his family,” he said. “I think my dad and his siblings really leveraged that upbringing to be successful themselves, and then ultimately passed that along to their own kids.
“I’m very very fortunate to have 37 years with my grandpa and there’s not many people who get that. … It’s a tough loss, but he certainly left his mark.”
Another one of Raven’s grandsons, Greg Pehrson, describes his grandfather as “a larger-than-life kind of guy” who was “real humble, but dedicated to public service.”
Raven expressed his commitment to public service through his work, and through the various county seats he occupied. He earned the respect and admiration of people he knew professionally, many of whom became close friends.
David Peterson, who was the MSU Extension agent after Raven, said his predecessor left quite an impression.
“Basically, Dean had a fantastic personality, and he was able to help so many farm people (and) improve their lot in life to a very great extent,” Peterson said. “He was especially good at helping young farmers get off to a good start in their business, and he followed through and made them very successful.
“He had a strong business-management capability and was able to impart that on farmers and helped innumerable farmers become better businessmen.”
Peterson said Raven was personable and pleasant to be around, as well as being committed to his work.
“Dean was always smiling,” he said. “He just thoroughly enjoyed life and was a great person to be around.”
Dr. Bill Anderson, who was hired as the president of West Shore Community College when Raven was chair of the college board, also spoke highly of him, saying his personality inspired trust and respect in those around him.
“Dean was very, very devoted to the development of the Mason County community,” Anderson said. “He had a passion for it, and he was always optimistic and he was always encouraging.
“Even as a youth, I started to have a relationship with him, and that built into my adult life. I really had an appreciation for … his thoughtfulness, kindness and caring. Kindness and caring were strong characteristics of his personality and persona, and it’s those characteristics that build relationships of respect and trust.”
Anderson lauded Raven as a “strong example of a public servant.”
“And I know it was driven by his deep passion for Mason County and his always being interested in trying to provide ideas and leadership for the advancement of life,” he said.
Pehrson said his grandfather “never stopped moving,” even after retirement, and his energy and drive remained until the very end.
He remembers going to dinner with his grandfather on his 90th birthday. He said he asked what it felt like to be 90 years old; Raven responded with a smirk, saying, “I mowed the lawn yesterday.”
“That’s his biggest legacy for all of us: Live your life in a way that’s humble, but work hard,” Pehrson said. “He was a pretty good role model, and we got pretty lucky.”
Dean Raven added, “He was huge believer in his community, the impact of his involvement and contributions to Scottville and surrounding area will be felt for generations to come.”
Raven was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, who died in December 2021 at age 90.
The family will hold a joint celebration for the couple on Aug. 15 at Ludington United Methodist Church.