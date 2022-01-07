A lot of emotions and memories have been stirred up as late with the new chapter of Ludington School history and the opening of a new building and the demolition of the old. Many emotions and memories are tied up in the buildings that are soon to meet the wrecking ball.
Our family came back to Ludington in time for me to enter the second grade at Foster. We lived in California for a couple years because, as my mother told me, Dr. John said my lungs were so bad that I needed to change climates or I wasn’t going to survive. It has only been a couple years since she shared that with me which led me to ask (hesitantly) um, why did we come back? “You got better” was the answer (whew).
I don’t have a lot of memories of Foster’s second grade. I remember some of the kids from my class but the memory that sticks out is that someone spilled a can of blue paint on the stone in front of the school. That stone which has been moved to the new complex was a gift, a reminder donated by the high school class of 1908, and I was happy to see that it was moved to the new complex and preserved.
My third through sixth grades was at Lakeview School, and I remember standing on the sidelines with dozens of other people to watch the old Lakeview School being razed. I am filled with memories of Lakeview, Mrs. Amstutz, Mrs Timinski who forced us (shock) to do math in our heads, being in Carol Kalchik’s first class, and remembering walking through the halls as an adult and thinking how small it had become.
I anticipate coming full circle to bear witness to the razing of my old elementary as I am sure that amongst the crowds there in my youth were those who attended the old Lakeview who came to pay their respects and remember.
Today’s column shares a few vintage image of Ludington Schools that I am sure those that attended will all remember, and before I forget, Dawson Seagraves is putting together a video history of Foster and is looking for stories and mementos to help illustrate the project.