As students head back to school on Tuesday, Katrina Morris, transportation supervisor with the West Shore Educational Service District, wants to remind motorists that school buses will be back on the roads picking- up and dropping-off students.
Morris said she is trying to educate drivers on what the school buses are doing, when they are doing it and why they are doing it.
“We want drivers to know how to react to the buses,” Morris said. “One of the big issues is on the five lane (U.S. 10) is that drivers run past our (flashing) lights because many do not realize that have to stop on all five lanes.”
