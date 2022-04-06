Planning commissioners approved a permit for an addition to the downtown Wesco station at their meeting Wednesday.
The special land use permit allows for a 10-foot, 8-inch by 40-foot addition expanding the entire west side of the convenience store, located at 301 W. Ludington Ave.
The addition will add another entrance, as well as separate men’s and women’s bathrooms to replace the single existing bathroom.
A broader remodeling of the store is coming along with work on the addition, which Wesco Co-President JJ Westgate described.
“We will be adding merchandise shelving. … All of the beverage equipment is going to be moved to the east side of the store. … There’ll be a beer keg on the southeast wall with the rest of the cooler remaining in place, and the point of sale area will be shifted really up to the northwest corner. … Shifting it around will free up some floor space inside for more additional grocery. We’ll also be adding a (bottle and can return machine),” Westgate said.
Construction is expected to begin after Labor Day and last for three-to-four months, during which the store will be closed, said Westgate.
A loading space for receiving deliveries will be added, but won’t interfere with traffic, said engineer Rebecca Page.
There will be room for “maneuvering similar to what they currently have in that area,” Page said. “Parking for the most part will remain exactly the same.”
A special land use permit is needed because the store extends to the south property line closer than the allowable 20 feet, Reed said.
Ludington gas stations must be at least 20 feet from all property lines. Since part of this new addition would be closer than 20 feet to the south line, it needs a permit.
Ludington Yacht Club
Commissioners also heard a site plan review report from Commissioner Melissa Boggs on a planned addition to the Ludington Yacht Club.
“They needed to expand their facility to add more seating, so they want to expand with a 12-by-38-foot addition to their existing building,” Boggs said. “Everything that we saw looked great. It met the standards.”
One hang-up was that the building is in a 100-year floodplain as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“They had to make sure that their building … (is) one foot above the 100-year floodplain mark,” Building Inspector Shaun Reed said in an interview. “They have been approved and are ready to go.”
The construction needed a site plan review because it resides in a designated waterfront district, Reed said.