The road blocks are removed, cars can park and pedestrians can sit or stroll the newly renovated west end of Ludington Avenue.
The idea for the project began in 2004, and since construction began in April, the project has been hampered by at least 25 days of rain delays, said Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
Now the project is substantially done, although there’s a few “punch-list” items to get done, such as adding a kayak rack, planting dune grass and installing donor plaques, and possibly including some add-ons to the project.
