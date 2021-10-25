Ludington’s city councilors unanimously approved increases to some fees related to the city’s rental inspection program at their meeting Monday.
Under the program, landlords must register their units with the city and pay to have them inspected every three years.
The increases include:
- $50 increase to inspection fee, totaling $100;
- $5 increases to registration, renewal registration and transfer of ownership fees, each totaling $25; and
- $75 increase to no show/lockout fee, totaling $150.
The fees are intended to cover the costs of the program, Community Development Director Heather Tykoski wrote in a memo to the council.
Since the program was established in 2016, the city has hired a full-time building inspector. Initially, a contractor did inspections.
The program is operating on a net loss of $13,573 so far this year, according to budget worksheets included in the agenda packet.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski deemed the $100 inspection fee “a little steep.” Councilor John Terzano noted that inspections of short-term rentals also cost $100.
Terzano, chairman of the committee that drafted the increases, said the increases were appropriate.
“What you’re talking about is $125 over a three year period,” Terzano said. “That is not an onerous amount of money for a unit. I’m happy to hear other comments, but I don’t think it is.”
An inspection and the ensuing paperwork takes “a minimum of an hour,” Terzano said. In the meantime, Rental Inspection Clerk Gina Ruiz “spends a lot of time” contacting landlords about inspections and following up, according to the minutes of the Oct. 19 building and licenses committee meeting.
The council also reviewed a proposed ordinance that updates the administration of the rental program.
The ordinance aligns all rental inspections onto the same three-year cycle. For example, a rental registered on July 1, 2022 would start with two-and-a-half years left in its cycle.
Each unit currently has its own three-year cycle, which Terzano called an ”administrative nightmare.”
It also requires that landlords file inspection reports with city hall if their properties are inspected by the Department of Housing and Urban Development or an agency under it.
Properties must be inspected using HUD’S Housing Quality Standards, a 13-point assessment. They must do so as often as required by HUD and no less than every three years.
Previously, properties inspected by HUD or the Michigan State Housing Development Authority were simply exempted from the city’s rental inspection program.
Of the city’s 1,575 rental units, 100 are inspected by either HUD or MSHDA, according to the Oct. 19 building and licenses committee minutes.
The ordinance will be reviewed a second time and voted on at the next city council meeting.
Other business
- Councilors approved a three-year contract for City Manager Mitch Foster starting at an annual salary of $106,423;
- set a meeting for 7 p.m., Nov. 15, to discuss small cell wireless facilities and whether to renew the Republic Services waste collection contract;
- approved the Pure Ludington Brrrewfest for Jan. 29, 2022;
- held the first presentation of an ordinance that would ban smoking at all park playgrounds and alcohol at Waterfront Park; and
- held the first presentation of an ordinance regulating anchorage in the channel connecting Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette Lake.