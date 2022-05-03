The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear a pair of reports, consider an engineering agreement and more during its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., May 10, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board will hear two annual reports, according to its agenda. One is from Kevin Hughes of District Health Department No. 10, and the other is from Jannice Lamm of Oakview Medical Care Facility.
The board will consider a contract for the engineering work on the 5,000-foot runway at the Mason County Airport. The contract is with Prein & Newhof in the amount of $88,000.
Forest Trail Music Festival has a request for an outdoor assembly license. The festival is scheduled for Aug. 25-28, going from about 9 a.m. to midnight each day.
Kim Halladay is seeking to be appointed to Mason County Council on Aging representing the fourth district. He already serves on the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.
The county will also consider two resolutions for proclamations. One is to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The other is to declare June 25 as Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Day.