The Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom group held a fundraiser at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday.
“Our goal for the fundraiser was to help with communication of personal health issues, especially related to pregnancy,” member Sonja Siewert said. “This is not a political or religious issue, this is for safely providing contraceptives and abortion for all individuals.”
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom is a local non-profit advocacy group working to address the barriers and stigma surrounding abortion and all reproductive care.
“Some of our founding members have been active in the community for the last several years, but we took a step forward and organized as a registered 501c4 in 2022,” NMRF vice president Amanda Mazur said. “We’ve hosted numerous rallies, participated in speaking engagements, and were very involved in the Reproductive Freedom for All/Proposal 3 campaign.”
About 50 people attended Saturday’s fundraiser and Mazur stated that the group is hoping to use some of the money raised to provide more educational materials for Mason and Oceana counties.
“Our goal is to continue hosting our annual October rally in addition to other potential events throughout the year,” she said. “Attendees enjoy hearing from the diverse collection of guest speakers we’ve hosted and we’d like to continue that. With money raised at our event today, we are hopeful we can do that as well as develop more educational resources to share with the community. Ultimately, we hope to open hearts and minds and address some of the stigma that persists around abortion.”
The group invited Dr. Michael I. Hertz, to speak at the fundraiser. Hertz currently holds an appointment as a clinical associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He returned to the University of Michigan School of Public Health and completed his masters in public health in health management and policy in 2010. He practiced full time obstetrics, gynecology, and infertility for over 40 years before recently retiring from clinical medicine. He was medical director for two Planned Parenthood affiliates in the past and spent two successive three-year terms on the National Medical Committee for Planned Parenthood.
Last year, he was one of a number of volunteer coordinators for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom for All project and Proposal 3 campaigns in northern Michigan.
“Even more than 60 percent of the nation have supported abortion,” Hertz said. “It’s really closer to 67 percent during the last election. There are fewer people who oppose it, so we can all help and we should help (protect reproductive rights).”
The Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom group wants to help educate women and men about reproductive rights and what they look like or what they could become if certain laws are passed in Michigan and across the United States.
“We are supporters of providing quality and safe health care for all health issues, including abortion, contraception, mental health care, gender identity and all other life issues,” Siewert said. “So many people go bankrupt from needing basic health care or spending weeks or months trying to find health care.
“If the decision is made to terminate a pregnancy by the individual, the safer it is earlier in the pregnancy, whether it is a medical abortion or a surgical abortion. The medications used in medical abortions, mifepristone and misoprostol, are safer than aspirin and first trimester surgical abortions are safer than getting your wisdom teeth removed.”
Mazur stated that since abortion and other issues concerning reproductive health have become more politicized over the years, the group is really trying to lift the stigma and make people understand that having political influence being placed on the rights of females to choose their own health care is not appropriate for anyone.
“Abortion is a valid and common form of reproductive healthcare,” she said. “Unlike other forms of healthcare however, abortion has been unfairly politicized and demonized in a way that is extremely harmful to those who seek care. So, we think it is a very worthwhile endeavor to address this stigma for the benefit of our community. That is not to say that we aren’t also passionate about other areas of reproductive care. We believe that all care from contraception to prenatal care should be accessible by those who need it.”