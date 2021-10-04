More than 100 abortion rights supporters gathered at Rotary Park Saturday for what was called a Reproductive Freedom Rally.
The rally was part of a nationwide drive to demonstrate for abortion rights in response to the Texas Heartbeat Act, which bans abortion at six weeks and is enforced through lawsuits between private individuals.
Starting around 11:30 a.m., local musician Cheryl Wolfram played music while people gathered to make signs.
The demonstrators set up a voter registration table at and gathered hundreds of dollars’ worth of menstrual hygiene products to distribute at Ludington High School and COVE, a domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy organization, said Diann Engblade, an organizer of the event.
Speakers addressed the crowd after Rick Plummer introduced the rally around noon.
The main speaker was Amelia Purdy-Ketchum, who booked a controversial “drag queen bingo” for the Howell Melon Festival.
Engblade delivered a speech “encouraging people to look at what they can do as individuals to maintain freedom of choice in the U.S.,” she said, asking demonstrators to reach out to congressmen, neighbors and friends on the issue of abortion.
Demonstrators then marched to the Mason County Courthouse and back.
Engblade said the rally intended to assert and support the “constitutional right of all women, including trans women, genderqueer individuals, anyone basically that has a uterus.”
She said the event was inspired by “unbelievable and unfortunate” actions of “Texas and other conservative states.” She added that she doesn’t think abortion rights should have to be re-litigated.
“I thought we fought that battle 50 years ago,” she said. “I know there are people that think very differently than I do, and I appreciate their point of view, but it doesn’t change mine.”