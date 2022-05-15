A line began to form pretty quickly as people sought to sign a petition to be able to vote on a change to the state constitution enshrining reproductive rights.
Amanda Mazur and Diane Neil Engblade helped to organize the petition signing and rally at the Rotary Park bandshell. While people were signing there, along Ludington Avenue, people held up signs to show their support.
The text of the constitutional amendment would be inserted into Article 1, Section 28, and would ensure the state can not take action “against an individual based on their actual, potential, perceived or alleged pregnancy outcomes, including but not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth or abortion” or “against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.”
Mazur began to come involved in advocating for abortion rights after her own personal experience from five years ago.
“My husband (Andy) and I were expecting a very much wanted and hopeful child. We discovered halfway through the pregnancy that we had a very bad diagnosis and life-limiting condition,” she said. “We realized we would never end up with a child. It would never survive.
“We made the very difficult choice to end the pregnancy. Since then, I’ve connected with other folks who have needed abortions for one reason or another. It’s truly (something) that can be a life-saving thing for the person that’s pregnant to access that care.
“The idea that those rights, that decision can be taken away by the government is heartbreaking to me because I wouldn’t be here today. My family wouldn’t be here as it is… This is life-saving care.”
Engblade has worked for decades — since before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. When the leaked draft of a coming Supreme Court decision was published by the Politico began to make news — including its provisions for overturning Roe — it affected Engblade.
“It made my heart stop for about a day. I was so sad,” she said. “Not upset, just sad, that our country has fallen to the state that we are now. And then the following day, it made me more passionate, more eager to go out and fight for our rights as people, not just women, but as people in our country.
“I feel that this is just the first wave, and when Roe v. Wade falls, when abortion falls, the rights of other people like LGBTQ(+) and on down the line, we’re just losing if we allow this to happen in our country.
“Our country was founded on the right to have differences of opinion. Abortion is women’s healthcare. It is not anything else, and women have the right to make decisions regarding their own healthcare and the families that they have.”
The pair are working together to create a non-profit organization to advocate for abortion rights and reproductive rights, Mazur said.
“I attended the rally (Engblade) put on last October,” she said. “I connected with her, and I was just inspired about how passionate she is about this issue.”
Engblade called it a mutual collaboration between the pair, likening it to a time when she worked at West Shore Community College and often for individuals younger than herself.
“It’s been an eye-opening experience to just kind of learn first-hand from someone that lived it,” Mazur said.
She was also surprised the amount of people that came to support the cause because of Ludington’s setting in a rural, conservative and religious area.
“There really has been a lot of support, and from places I might not have expected,” she said.
Petitions for other issues were also available for people to sign. Those included:
• An indirect initiated state law proposing to raise the minimum wage in Michigan to $15 per hour in 2027. If the state legislature does not act within 40 days on the initiative, voters will get an opportunity to decide on it in the next general election.
• An indirect initiated state law proposing to Michigan prisoners to earn sentencing credits. The initiative calls for repealing the Truth in Sentencing Law and eliminate mandatory minimum sentences extended by disciplinary time for misconduct; establishing new credits for achieving education, certification and employment in prison; and other ways to earn credits. The process is the same as the minimum wage proposal.
• An amendment to the state constitution that restricts “harassing conduct” when voting; require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked on election day; voter verification by photo ID or signed statement; a sole absentee ballot application for all elections; require absentee ballot drop boxes; only election officials can conduct post-election audits; nine days of early in-person voting; and more.