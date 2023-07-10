More than 90 kids and adults packed the West Shore Bank Room at the Ludington Library Monday to explore reptiles with Cheri Leach Of Raven Hill Discovery Center.
The popular event is part of the library’s summer reading program which runs until the start of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Leach said she has been bringing her reptiles to the Mason County District Library’s Ludington and Scottville locations for about seven or eight years.
“I started out just in Scottville,” she said. “It started in that tiny little room and that was crowded, and the next year we did two sessions there and I think we did three at one time. Then we started to offer the program at both Scottville and Ludington.”
On Monday the program was offered at both 1 and 3 p.m. in Ludington, and today it will be offered in Scottville at both 1 and 3 p.m.
Leach brought a turtle, a lizard and a snake to talk about with the kids.
She’s is a retired teacher, she said, so the program aims to give something to the kids who participate.
“Kids don’t get a chance to interact with animals like this usually,” Leach said. “And they don’t think about the likenesses and differences in things.”
She spent a portion of the hour talking about each animal and talking about the similarities and differences. Then she asked the kids to tell her some of those features. Eventually the kids were allowed to touch and hold each animal if they wanted to.
The theme for this year’s reading program is “All Together Now.” During the past several years the library has given out more than 25,000 books to participating children.
Next week on Monday, the program’s theme is Worm Day where the kids will learn about worms. That will be in Ludington only beginning at 1 p.m. On Wednesday the Scottville Library will host a planetarium show at 1 and 4 p.m.