Ludington City Council voted to negotiate a five-year extension of its contract with Republic Services for garbage and recycling pick-up at its meeting Monday.
While the terms of the extension aren’t final, Republic Services has offered the city several concessions that could bring some changes to its services.
The firm is willing to collect recycling twice a month instead of monthly, preferably during the first and third weeks, at no additional cost. It’s also willing to set up a local support number for Ludington residents that will give more relevant information than the current 1-800 number.
Republic Services had originally wanted to raise the price of yard waste cart rentals from $65 a season to as high as $145. Now, their offer is to keep yard waste carts at $65 for the 2022 season, and increase the price by 2.5% each year. In 2023, a cart would cost $66.25.
“To be honest, I think that’s something we could work on,” City Manager Mitch Foster said at the meeting. “Talking with staff, $66.25 for a bill to try to maintain at the office wouldn’t be fun, to do that change all the time.”
The firm also indicated willingness to work with the city on a way to handle seasonal residents and short-term visitors who miss collection days. One idea so far involves a 24/7 drop-off site with a private-access compactor unit, according to an email from Republic Services representative Matt Biolette.
“There might be some expenses on the city’s part, just because there might be some public infrastructure pieces to that, but they are willing to work with us on that,” Foster said.
The original five-year contract expires at the end of this year. In recent months the city has looked into other vendors while negotiating with Republic Services. The council interviewed a representative of GFL Environmental, which Foster said would likely be the only other bidder if a request for proposal was sent out.
Ultimately, the council chose to stick with the vendor that has been picking up the city’s refuse and recycling through several five-year extensions.
“Republic Services, I think, has served our community very well,” said Councilor Kathy Winczewski. “I haven’t heard many complaints. I’ve been very satisfied with them and I would think that at the rate of inflation and at the cost they’re going to give us for the next five years, I don’t think we can beat it.”
Brownfield authority
Councilors also adopted a resolution announcing its intent to create a city-specific brownfield authority. They set a public hearing on the matter for their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 25.
Brownfield authorities incentivize the cleanup and redevelopment of environmentally contaminated land using a temporary freeze on the property’s taxable value.
The county has a brownfield authority the city can use, but it has several rules that go above and beyond those required by the state.
Foster previously said those rules are a barrier to development in Ludington. For example, an apartment complex proposed for 106 Laura Street is currently stalled due to a rule against providing funds for infrastructure that would also be required on never-before-developed land.
Having a separate authority from the county allows for “flexibility in attracting development to the city,” and the authority would coordinate with Pere Marquette Charter Township and Scottville in its administration, according to a memo in the agenda packet.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- approved a letter of support for Lake Michigan Carferry to enroll in a federal funding program;
- held the first presentation of a contract renewal with City Assessor Dan Kirwin that would pay him about $71,608.50 annually, fluctuating based on the number of properties to be assessed;
- approved a letter in support of a state grant application to create a gathering space in the alley behind Sportsman’s Restaurant;
- approved a payment schedule to reimburse Pere Marquette Charter Township $105,836.01 in overbilled sewer fees;
- approved an ordinance allowing the Harbor Front Condominium Association to use some Harbor View Marina recreational facilities;
- approved a resolution allowing officials to sign off on an annual agreement regarding state right-of-ways;
- adopted a proclamation in support of Childhood Cancer Campaign lemonade stands planned for June 4; and
- approved an agreement with the Ludington Daily News on running the Western Michigan Boat & RV Show.