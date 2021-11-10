Ludington residents may soon be getting a call from the city’s waste collection contractor.
The call from Republic Services will direct residents to a survey on the city’s website asking them about the future of the yard waste collection program fees.
Ludington City Council held a committee of the whole meeting with a representative of the firm on Wednesday to discuss the fees ahead of the contract’s expiration and possible renewal next year.
Matt Biolette, municipal services manager for Republic Services, said the fees to rent yard waste bins, or carts, and buy yard waste bags are too low.
Yard waste carts currently cost $65 annually. Bags currently cost $2 per bag.
The problem is that Republic Services has to drive every street in the city looking for the bags, Biolette said. Republic Services has a registry of units that have rented carts, but has no way of knowing who put out a bag.
Revenue from the program no longer justifies navigating the entire city, he said.
Yard waste fees haven’t been adjusted since the 2013 contract. Since then, there has been a “dramatic decrease” in usage of the yard waste carts and the cost of doing business has increased, he said.
Several solutions were discussed, but nothing was decided. Councilors agreed to seek public input before moving forward.
An amendment to the contract proposed by Republic Services suggested increasing the cart rental fee to $145 and the cost of a bag to $3.
By eliminating bags from the program, cart fees could be kept to $128. By also limiting pick-up to twice-monthly rather than weekly, cart fees could be kept to $105.
But councilors agreed that it was worth offering bags to people who only need them occasionally. Little preference was voiced on the possibility of twice-monthly pick-up.
Much of the discussion centered around the idea of raising the fees part of the way in 2022 through an amendment to the current contract. The remainder of the fee hike would be negotiated in the 2023 contract renewal.
Another idea involved the fees being raised over a period of years, with the city chipping in for part of the difference between the old and new fees. The city’s contribution would decrease as the fee increased.
Input from the survey will be discussed at the next meeting of the public safety and public utilities committee.
A contract amendment with an updated count of houses in the city and clarified language will be moving forward separately.