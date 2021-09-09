The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider approving a request for proposal for bringing high-speed fiber internet to the county as a part of its meeting agenda when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
A resolution in the county’s packet allows for bids from telecommunications services to provide “reliable ultra-high-speed fiber internet connection availability to all Mason County residents and businesses at a reasonable cost.”
The board is considering the resolution after listening to many residents and groups ask for the move during the July meeting. Connecting Mason County is pushing the idea, and it formed early in the COVID-19 pandemic as residents were home during the shutdown orders with varying internet quality, or none at all.
The request for proposals states that access would be provided within the next four years. The network itself is to initially provide up to 10 gigabits per second for retail broadband services, would use a fiberoptic network or equivalent and pass all homes and businesses in the county.
The provider would own the system and provide for the design, construction and operation of the system.
Bidders will also have to ensure that the monthly rates remain the same for the first three years after the network is commissioned, and after the three years, increases can only be raised by the consumer price index or by 5 percent, whichever is less, for the subsequent three years.
The company will also be required to have an office within 30 miles of the county for business transactions.
The request for proposal is 13 pages.
Airport capital improvement plan
The proposed Mason County Airport Capital Improvement Plan is up for approval by the county board.
The county has been working with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to come up with a five-year improvement plan that maintains the longer east-west runway for jets to use at the Mason County Airport.
The plan, prepared by Prein & Newhof, calls initially for remarking the north-south runway and rehabilitating the east-west runway. Eventually, the north-south runway will be shortened, with new taxiways built from the runway to the terminal.
The county was looking for a solution to concerns that the east-west runway would be shortened to a point where it would not be able to accommodate jet landings. Instead, the north-south runway will be shortened.
The five-year capital improvement plan is estimated to cost more than $4.5 million, with the local share costing less than $230,000.
Armored vehicle receipt
The board will consider allowing for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to receive an International M1224 MaxxPro MRAP armored vehicle from Newaygo County.
Sheriff Kim Cole said the county is not paying for the vehicle, and the sheriff’s office plans to use money in its budget to pay for the insurance on the vehicle.
“(The) Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office took possession of it in 2009 as part of the (army surplus) program,” Cole said. “Newaygo County will be getting a new Bear Cat armored vehicle and this one … needs to be returned or passed on to another agency.”
Cole said he sees the vehicle used in rescues for multiple situations, not only for the SWAT team.
“It has the capability of going through deep water,” Cole said. “It is blast resistant to a great degree, so it could be placed between citizens and an explosive device.”
The vehicle has a replacement value of more than $600,000.
Other business
• The county board will be considering the levy of millages in 2021 for Mason County Road Patrol (0.3 mills), Soldiers & Sailors Relief Commission (0.003 mills), Oakview Medical Care Facility (0.9715 mills), senior centers and senior citizens programs (0.2979 mills) and the Mason County Jail (0.58 mills). Some residents, at recent meetings, have requested the county to assess the full millage available for the senior centers and senior citizens.
• The county board will consider appointing Cayla Christmas and Hannah Woods to the Mason County Local Emergency Planning Committee. It also will consider one of three Republicans and one of three Democrats for the Mason County Board of Canvassers.
• The board will consider approving the Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy Restructuring Plan as a part of the federal opioid litigation it is part of. Mallinckrodt operates Specialty Generics.