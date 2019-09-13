The Ludington City Council will hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., for the purpose of hearing public comments regarding whether or not Ludington should allow recreational marijuana-related businesses to operate within city limits.
The city's ad hoc marijuana committee published its final report this morning. The report was intended to present unbiased research about the potential public impacts of allowing marijuana facilities in the city.
To read the full report, click on the attachments.
The Ludington Daily News will write a story regarding the report and its findings once our staff writers have read through the lengthy research document.