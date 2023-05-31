More than 50 residents attended the committee of the whole meeting with the Ludington City Council on Wednesday night at City Hall concerning the possibility of paid parking at Stearns Park.
City manager Mitch Foster presented a PowerPoint presentation to open discussion with members of city council.
This was the third time the topic of paid parking has come up at City Council, Foster stated. He told council and audience members that multiple issues with the idea came up in previous discussions and that moving forward never came to fruition.
“There are increased costs with the rising numbers of visitors,” Foster said. “The bathrooms, sewers, shifting sand/water levels, roadway and green space all have to be tended to. It costs $540,000 a year to maintain Stearns Park. What we’ve been doing has been called the ‘free rider’ where you have a valued item like a park where a small minority pays for the expense, but a much larger group uses it and has no buy-in. We’ve seen the park and the number of people there… We have a ton of vandalism issues… It takes a lot to maintain the park, not just the bathrooms, the entire facility.”
Members of City Council heard Foster’s presentation and asked many questions about what parking options would look like and how it would be implemented.
Foster stated in his presentation that there could be two possible options for paid parking, one would be a parking pass-type sticker or window hanger, and the other could be a kiosk station, where the driver would enter their license plate number to receive a pass.
Foster also brought up the issue of people parking outside of Stearns Park and along the nearby streets, which could cause additional problems with residential parking.
“We could entertain a neighborhood parking pass,” he said. “It could be where two passes are given to each residence and they could only park in those designated areas. Anyone else who would park there without a pass would be issued a ticket.”
Foster also stated that city residents could possibly receive two parking passes that they could place on their vehicles registered to their city address.
“My suggestion to Council is do not charge city property owners ever,” Foster said. “They already pay on their tax bills. Charging them makes no sense.”
Councilor Kathy Winczewski agreed with Foster and stated that she feels the city residents already pay through their annual taxes to support the park’s upkeep.
“The city residents, through our taxes and our taxes are higher than the people around us have been paying for this burden for a long time,” she said. “We, the taxpayers, are putting out a lot of money towards this. But I agree with Mitch that two city passes sounds reasonable.”
Before the Council opened up public comment, Councilor John Terzano addressed Foster and his presentation, stating that Ludington residents have a choice to live in the city, but with living there comes higher tax bills, which should be enough to keep Stearns Park free to all who visit it.
“What I’ve heard consistently since I’ve been on City Council is the uniqueness of Ludington and how special it is,” Terzano said. “I liked your (Foster) presentation, but it comes off as it’s (Stearns Park) a big negative and that we have a big problem, because we have to pay for all this stuff in this beautiful place. We choose to live here and our taxes are higher, but if we didn’t have the tourists coming here we wouldn’t have a town, plain and simple. Our major industry is tourism.”
Around 20 people spoke during public comment at the Wednesday evening meeting, all of them opposing having paid parking at Stearns Park. Many of those who spoke reside near the park and are concerned about what their parking situation would look like if people chose to park outside of Stearns and walk into the park.
Others were under the impression that when the Stearns family deeded the property to the City of Ludington that it was stated there will never be a fee for parking within the property. City attorney Ross Hammersley stated that he went through all the documentation from the transfer of property and “there is no issue with the deed and paid parking.”
Although the residents who spoke at the meeting all opposed the possibility of bringing the idea of paid parking to City Council, councilor Cheri Stibitz reminded all those in attendance that the purpose for this meeting was to have an open discussion with the public to collect their thoughts on the issue before ever drafting a concrete plan.
“We’re not making decisions today,” she said. “We’re here to gather information, not to make decisions and our intent was to hear from public comment. That’s why we scheduled this meeting today.”
The Council decided to have a first discussion at the 6 p.m. meeting on June 22 meeting and then they will have action on the issue during the July 10 meeting.
“I’m not sure whether what will happen or not,” Foster said. “But staff needs to know what the plans are moving forward at that July meeting.”