The state’s various entities from utilities to road agencies to emergency managers began to warn and prepare the public of the incoming forecasted blizzard expected to hit the state beginning Thursday night.
The U.S. National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Ludington at 3:48 p.m., Wednesday, from 4 p.m., Thursday, through 7 p.m., Saturday. Snow accumulations were expected to be 10-20 inches of snow with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
“Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the NWS stated. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will mainly impact Friday and Saturday travel.
“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”
Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and lower, but the wind speeds will make the wind chill into single digits to below zero.
The Mason County Emergency Management office distributed graphics on its Facebook page. A handout from the Federal Emergency Management Administration asks people to shelter for a winter storm warning. Winter storms create a higher risk of car crashes, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion.
More than anything else, the office asks residents to be prepared.
Mary Samuels, the manager/director of the Mason County Road Commission, said motorists need to give plow trucks space and patience.
“Give us time as the storm subsides to get the roads cleaned up,” she said. “(It) sounds like there could be up to 12 inches of driving snow so that means many of the roads will be impassable.
“The plows will be out all day Friday and into the night. We may need to stagger our crew on Saturday depending on how many hours they have worked,” Samuels continued. “As the snow and wind become worse, we will focus on the state highway and main roads.”
Samuels echoed the words of the NWS, saying people should stay off the roads unless “they absolutely must be out.”
“We will do our best to get the roads open as quickly as possible,” she said. “If you have an emergency, call 911 and they will dispatch one of our trucks right away.”
NWS expects the snow fall to begin Thursday afternoon with the winds to start Friday morning. Power outages are possible.
Consumers Energy issued a release Wednesday afternoon stating it was preparing for the incoming storms.
“Consumers Energy customers should know we are all-hands-on-deck preparing for this storm. Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials right now to assist with any restoration efforts,” stated Garrick Rochow, president and CEO of Consumers Energy. “We are ready and we’ll work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore any outages this storm may cause. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding.”
For more information on what to do before, during a storm, Consumers encouraged its customers to visit www.consumersenergy.com/outage center.
Spectrum sent a text to its customers indicating that cable TV and internet services it provides could be affected by the forecasted blizzard. It is referring its customers to spectrum.net/stormprep.