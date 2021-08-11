Awaiting the next storm front to hit, residents of southern Mason County helped each other clear their homes of storm debris.
“We got up at 6:30 a.m.,” Carolyn Jorissen, Benedict Road resident in Pere Marquette Township, said. “We drove around our yard and tried to see the damages the best we could.”
Fallen trees and other storm debris lined Chauvez Road and all roads connecting to it. Some powerlines were pulled down with the trees as well. Additionally, the entrance of West Riverton Cemetery was partially blocked by a fallen tree. All morning, homeowners and county workers worked hard to clean up the wreckage. Roads with too much debris were blocked off from traffic to speed up the cleaning process.
Jorissen was glad for the help from county workers and her neighbor. Most of the debris around her home came from the two trees in front of her house. Two piles of tree limbs were made in the shallow ditch across the street. The neighbor was with Jorissen and her family most of the morning cutting tree limbs and cleaning the yard.
“Our lovely neighbor came over and cut it up for us because my husband doesn't have good legs anymore,” she said.
Jorissen’s grandson, Kayden Stiver, was also helping clear up debris. He was riding in a golf cart with his grandfather and gathering branches in the yard. Jorissen said she was proud he helped.
County and township workers estimated they would return to Benedict Road later in the afternoon.