More than half of the residents and nearly half of the employees of Oakview Medical Care Facility received a vaccine for COVID-19 during a clinic Wednesday afternoon.
Oakview Medical Care Facility Executive Director Jannice Lamm said more than 50 residents or their families agreed to take the Moderna vaccine that was offered and more than 60 employees of the facility received it.
“We have partnered with OmniCare, which is also CVS (pharmacy),” Lamm said. “They’re the current pharmacy that we contract with. They’re offering it to the residents and the staff.”
Lamm said the vaccine was given to about 80 percent of the total number of Oakview residents and about 45 percent of the staff.
“I do anticipate some more of the employees will get it the second time around,” she said.
Lamm said setup for the clinic started at 9:30 a.m. with vaccinations starting at 11. The clinic was completed by 3 p.m. OmniCare is expected to return in four weeks for the second of two doses, and to administer a first dose to some members of the staff and residents.
Lamm said the facility was originally scheduled to receive the vaccine that was developed by Pfizer, but it was changed to Moderna. Information about the vaccine was shared with residents, their families and staff. Now, Lamm said the residents and staff feel as though they’re nearing the ending of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the overall feeling is relief,” she said. “Hopefully, the vaccine is successful and knocks it down.”
Lamm noted that nursing homes in the state began to receive a vaccine on Monday, and she was glad that Oakview was to receive vaccines two days later.
“I think the residents are excited about it,” she said. “I’m happy that we’re at the forefront of it as well.”
Members of OmniCare’s staff delivered the vaccine to residents in their rooms while staff members received the vaccine in the residential dining room, which hasn’t been used since the outset of the pandemic. Meals have been served in residents’ rooms so residents could continue to socially distance from one another.
Oakview had a scary period like the general public in the late fall and early winter with the virus. In late October, the facility reported cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents, which led to the creation of an area for residents who had tested positive. Lamm said things have been better lately.
“We’ve seen our numbers go down. I’ve seen in Mason County, the infection rate has gone down, too. We were at 10 percent, and we’ve gotten below that 10 percent (of COVID-19 tests yielding positive results),” she said.
Lamm said the past nine months have been spent essentially in isolation for staff and residents from families and the outside world.
“We’ve been shut off from the community since March,” she said. “We are hoping that the vaccine gets us to the other side. I see brighter days ahead. This is helping.”