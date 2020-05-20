Due to high water levels in the Pere Marquette River, Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy is asking that residents and visitors avoid approaching the shoreline at Riverside Park, according to a statement on the City of Scottville's Facebook page.
Residents urged to avoid Riverside Park shoreline due to water levels
- Riley Kelley
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
