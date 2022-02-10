Thirteen residents showed up at City Hall Thursday night to advocate for ways to spend Ludington’s remaining stimulus from the American Rescue Plan Act, totaling $426,634.
Along with city officials, they split into small groups among three tables to discuss how they’d allocate the money. Then, individuals placed stickers on a list of projects to make their preferences known.
While no actions were taken or decisions were made, the discussions will inform city decisions on the money moving forward, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
When stickers were placed, projects with the most support included:
- A $2,000 tablet to streamline the work of the building inspector;
- A $100,000 new phone system for city buildings;
- A new generator for two lift stations at $15,000 apiece;
- A new trash pump, which pumps water, for $30,000;
- Repairs to Stearns Park Bathrooms, for $75,000; and
- A year-round homeless shelter at an unknown cost.
Residents spoke up during public comment to suggest more crosswalk safety devices near Wesco and House of Flavors; deer mitigation measures; signage advertising the Ludington Senior Citizens Center; and to show support for a homeless shelter.
After group discussion, new ideas included a multi-generational community center; improvements to the alley behind Sportsman’s Restaurant; and an aquatic facility at the west end of Ludington Avenue.
Other ideas for infrastructure included long-term fixes for the Rath Avenue and Melendy Street, which recently flooded, for $1,250,000; improvements to Brye Road Booster Station totaling $160,000; and contributions to replacement of water lines containing learn and general sidewalk installation.
Some ideas would primarily benefit city workers, such as hand dryers in city buildings for $10,000 and digitizing city documents for $60,000.
Other ideas included a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats; payment of $28,000 in delinquent water bills; revolving home improvement loans; a fund to create outdoor spaces near businesses; and a one-time reimbursement of restaurant licensing fees.
The outdoor spaces fund, aquatics facility and Rath and Melendy fix earned only one sticker. Items that earned no stickers were lead line replacement, a reconstruction of Lewis Street from Haight Street to Fitch Street, sidewalk installation and a $45,000 reimbursement to the Downtown Development Authority for unanticipated work on Legacy Plaza.
The city was awarded $858,653 through ARPA last year, and so far, the only use of the money was $400,000 transfer into the water fund, which faced a steep deficit. A small amount of funds is still expected to be received, Foster said.
The city has stated on Facebook that the $400,000 were allocated toward replacement of water lines containing lead.
The rules for how the money can be spent were broadened in January. Now, stimulus funds up to $10 million can be spent on virtually any government activity, including roadwork, park improvements, dock repairs, and even revolving loan and grant programs.
Before, eligible expenses were limited to recouping funds lost due to COVID-19; mitigating the economic impact of the virus; bonus pay to essential workers; and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
ARPA funds must be obligated, or legally designated toward, projects by Dec. 31, 2024, according to the Department of the Treasury. They must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.