Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH THIS MORNING, SHIFTING TO THE WEST THIS AFTERNOON. * WAVES...5 TO 8 FEET THIS MORNING SUBSIDING TO 3 TO 6 FEET THIS AFTERNOON. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WAVES WEDNESDAY MORNING WILL BE IN THE 5 TO 8 FOOT RANGE. DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS IS EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ON THE SOUTH SIDES OF SOUTH PIERS. * IMPACTS...LARGE WAVES WILL CAUSE BEACH AND DUNE EROSION. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS MAY OCCUR ALONG THE SHORE AND IN RIVER MOUTHS OF LAKESHORE TOWNS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. THE WAVES WILL TOP ANY PIERS MAKING THEM HAZARDOUS AS WELL. &&