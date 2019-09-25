PENTWATER TWP. — Pentwater Township residents have formed a “citizen-led coalition to battle the Oceana County Road Commission over the agency’s continued closure of Longbridge Road,” according to a press release from the group.
Longbridge Road is normally a high-traffic route connecting the southern section of Pentwater Township to Pentwater and providing access to U.S. 31. The Oceana County Road Commission has had Longbridge Road closed since early May due to concerns about the high water level of the Pentwater River saturating and weakening the road’s foundation. The road commission has stated the road is closed in order to prevent further damage to the road and danger to motorists.
The coalition, named “Open Longbridge Road Now!!!,” believes that having the approximately 9-mile detour creates problems for residents.
The group’s president, Mark Trierweiler, told the Daily News that the foremost concern is the prolonged time it takes emergency medical services to reach these township residents.
