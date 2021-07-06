SCOTTVILLE — There’s a vacant seat on the Scottville City Commission following the resignation of Brian Benyo on Tuesday.
Benyo submitted his letter of resignation to city hall last week, stating that he had sold his home and was moving outside the city limits, making him ineligible to continue to represent the city.
Commissioners Rob Alway and Bruce Claveau said they “reluctantly” supported Benyo’s resignation.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure, truly,” Benyo told commissioners Tuesday. “The past few years have been very enriching. Just a very good experience all around.”
When Benyo first sought the position, he said his aim was to encourage more young people to become involved with the city. In his resignation letter he said he believes he might have “in some small way spurred a youthful infusion” to the commission.
Mayor Marcy Spencer wished Benyo “all the luck in the world.”
“We will miss you,” Spencer said.
Benyo initially represented Scottville’s First Ward. He was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Leon Begue in January 2019. At the time of his resignation, he was serving in an at-large capacity following the passing of a May 2020 ballot proposal to gradually consolidate the city’s two wards into one. He was elected as a commissioner-at-large after running unopposed in the 2020 election.
Per the city’s charter, the commission now has 30 days from Tuesday to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Benyo’s term. In order to be eligible, candidates must Scottville residents who are registered to vote in the city.
Those interested in serving on the commission can contact the city at (231) 757-4729, or submit letters of interest to Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville MI 49454.
PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT UPDATE
The installation of new playground equipment at Riverside Park and McPhail Field has been delayed.
City Manager James Newkirk was planning to purchase two ADA-compliant swings for McPhail Field; a three-bay, six-swing swing-set for Riverside Park; and two 5-foot bike racks, one for each location, for a total of $4,100. At the previous commission meeting, that purchase was approved, pending a quote on shipping costs.
Newkirk stated that the shipping rate was higher than expected.
“We got the final estimate, and that came out to $5,009 — almost $1,000 in shipping,” Newkirk said. “I reached out to another company (in Green Bay, Wisconsin) … to get a better deal and spend less on shipping. That quote should be back sometime this week.”
Commissioners Bruce Claveau and Sally Cole suggested using the SS Badger carferry to assist with bringing the material from Wisconsin, and Newkirk said that was a possibility.
The equipment is being funded by a $5,000 donation to the city from Arch Staffing & Consulting. Arch ran the candidate search that led to Newkirk being selected as city manger in the spring. At the conclusion of that search process, Arch President Carla Hanson said the company was waiving its fee and donating it to the city, with a recommendation that it be used to upgrade playground facilities.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans said he was grateful that the city stepped up its efforts to make sure flags were displayed for the Fourth of July.
During Memorial Day, Yeowmans and others had expressed concern about the lack of flags displayed in the downtown area.
Newkirk stated that he closed city hall for a period of time last week to make sure that every available flag was put up prior to the holiday.
The commission also approved a request from Brittany and Aaron Powers of East State Street to keep four chickens on their property.
Scottville is currently refining an ordinance amendment that would alter the application process for residents hoping to keep chickens at their homes, so such requests no longer required the commission’s approval. However, that proposal is in the process of being updated by City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, and is not yet in place.