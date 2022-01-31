Efforts to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to homeless people in the region have been underway for about a year, but there might be some barriers in the way for homeless people in Mason County.
For one thing, Mason County no longer has a homeless shelter, and many vaccination clinics have been held in cooperation between shelters and District Health Department No. 10.
TrueNorth Community Services, lead agency for the West Michigan Housing Network and the regional housing assessment and resource agency for Mason, Lake, Oceana and Newaygo counties, can help.
Diana Hanna is the homeless services director at TrueNorth. She said her office can facilitate COVID-19 vaccinations for homeless people, and the organization has done so for one person so far.
Though Hanna said there are fewer homeless people in the area during the winter months, homelessness is still an issue.
According to the most recent annual count released by the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, there were 270 homeless adults and children in Mason County in 2020.
Data for 2021 has been collected and will be released later in the year, but Hanna said the numbers are expected to be about the same.
The state has made some incentives available to encourage homeless people to get vaccinated, but transportation and accessibility can both be roadblocks for people in rural western Michigan.
The one homeless individual who did receive the vaccine and incentive through TrueNorth was able to do so because Tammy Martin, who managed the Ludington shelter Hospitality INC, provided transportation, according to Hanna.
“It’s basically $50 to get a vaccine,” Hanna said.
It’s not an invitation to come to TrueNorth and receive cash, but if someone is in need of housing and getting vaccinated will help them reach their goal, it’s meant to to “help them move in the right direction,” according to Hanna.
It’s in the best interest of homeless people to get the vaccine if they can, as “a lot of shelters want vaccinations,” Hanna said.
Sara Oleniczak, deputy health officer and COVID manager for District Health Department No. 10, stated that her department has worked since early 2021 to make sure homeless people are getting vaccinated.
“Our efforts have included reaching out directly to shelters, responding to requests from shelters and working with organizations serving the homeless population in a variety of ways. We have held numerous off-site clinics at shelters, local libraries, churches, breweries/restaurants, and community settings, hosting food distribution events, etc.,” Olenicek stated in a message to the Daily News. “For our ongoing vaccination efforts, we communicate regularly with community stakeholders, including shelters and human service organizations serving this population, to promote offsite and onsite vaccine clinics being held throughout our 10-county jurisdiction.”
DHD10 is open to suggestions about how it could better address the issue.
Oleniczak said those who have ideas about how to improve vaccination efforts for the homeless are encouraged to share their thoughts by emailing covid@dhd10.org.
She also stated that the health department has a link on its website, www.dhd10.org, which allows organizations to request on-site vaccination, testing or booster clinics. Those who are interested in hosting a clinic are asked to complete a registration form at https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
Shelters or other agencies that are seeking to assist homeless people can visit www.mihomeless.org, the official website of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness. On the main page, there is a link titled “Find COVID-19 vaccines near you,” which assistance providers can use as a resource.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that vaccination for people experiencing homelessness is important, especially in shelters and other settings where services are provided.
The CDC also states that, “Because many people who are homeless are older adults or have underlying medical conditions, they may also be at increased risk for severe illness.”
TrueNorth should be the first point of contact for homeless people in the area, or people who fear they may soon become homeless.
The organization’s Ludington location is in the Lakeshore Resource Network building, 109 E. Tinkham Ave.
For more information, visit www.truenorthservices.org or call (231) 924-0641.