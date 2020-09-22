Paul P. Piper learned the full amount of restitution that he was sentenced to last Friday after U.S. Chief District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker amended his sentencing order to an amount of more than $2.1 million.
The restitution wasn’t the only movement in the case, however. The day after Piper received a 63-month prison sentence from Jonker, he appealed his sentence the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to court records.
Piper was sentenced to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution in the amended order from Jonker ordered restitution in the amount of $1,490,037.91 to Lake Michigan Car Ferry, $250,000 to Travelers Casualty & Surety Company and $363,925 to the IRS.
In a brief filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office before Jonker amended his sentencing order, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Stella stated because there was already a forfeiture judgment of $1,740,037.91, LMC agreed not pursue the inclusion of additional funds against Piper via restitution.
The restitution total and judgment against Piper amounts to more than $3.74 million.
Piper pleaded guilty to a felony information with a first count of bank fraud and a second count of making and subscribing to a false U.S. individual income tax return. For more than 10 years, Piper masked checks where the check was initially made out to himself and he would later change who the check was made out to in computer software used by LMC; he wrote checks to himself or his tax preparation business for unprovided services; and he forged the signature of company officials so checks could be deposited.
He was sentenced to 63 months of prison on the first count and 36 months of prison on the second count with the counts to be served concurrently on Thursday, Sept. 3. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release for the first count and a year of supervised release on the second count to be served concurrently.
APPEAL
An appeal to the final judgment of sentenced was filed by his attorney, Matthew Borgula of Grand Rapids, to the 6th Circuit on Friday, Sept. 4. Borgula represented Piper during the district court proceedings.
Appearances for attorneys were entered into the record as Stella represents the United States and Borgula representing Piper with the circuit court. Piper will also be represented by Rachel Frank, who is at the same firm as Borgula.
No other filings other than appearances are filed according to online records.