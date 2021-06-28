After hours of restoration, a 1954 Traveleer camper has a new life.
“I just hate seeing stuff like that go to waste or rot away, so I just felt needed to save it,” Jeff Miller, the man who restored the camper, said.
It took Miller between 800 and 1,000 hours to restore a 1954 Traveleer camper. He said it cost around $6,000 in materials to restore it. Some cabinet doors and the interior lights were replaced. He also restored some of the wooden framework because there was some rot on them.
“As far as anything new on it, the camper was probably I’d say at least 95 percent original,” he said.
Miller had been restoring things since he was a child. Growing up on a farm, he had been used to tearing things apart and putting them back together. Miller mostly enjoyed working on car restoration. Some men who lived nearby had old Corvettes that needed to be restored. Those were one of the first cars Miller worked on. He’s also restored Mustangs.
“I just always enjoyed the older stuff because it was built to last, and I wanted to figure out how they put them together,” Miller said.
Miller is a driver for UPS and on his usual route, he saw the camper. He thought it would be cool to restore, so asked the owner if he could take it. According to the then owner, the camper had sat there since 1968. Although Miller mostly restored cars, he wanted to try his hand at restoring the camper.
After he bought it, a family member gave Miller a subscription to a camper magazine. These magazines detailed how older campers, like the 1954 Traveleer, were built. Miller called the process of building these vintage campers a craft.
“The camper is almost 70 years old, and you can still pull it down the road, and you don’t have to worry about it,” he said.
Jody Sherwin Matthews bought the Traveleer from Miller after he listed it on Facebook Marketplace. She and her husband, Mark, have always wanted to buy a vintage camper, but never found the right one. After Mark was in a snowmobile accident, Jody decided life was too short to not do it, and she purchased the Traveleer. She named it Zuzu, after the little girl from “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Zuzu has since been featured in Pure Ludington. The couple has decided to rent out Zuzu during the summer.
“You can stay in a house or something with all the amenities, but a restored 1954 camper, that’s a story,” said Lilly Ristau, who was hired by Mark and Jody to help with marketing. “That camper has been all over, it has seen so many things, and when you stay in a camper like that, you’re part of its story.”
Zuzu is listed on Airbnb. She can also be rented from Instagram DMs @zuzu_the_camper.