For Ivan Anthony, life is all about service.
Anthony, president of the Mason County District Library’s board of trustees and its longest-serving member, is stepping down from his position next week. An open house will be held in his honor after his final board meeting, which will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the library’s Scottville location, 204 E. State St.
Anthony spoke to the Daily News about his time on the board, looking back on the last 28 years and reminiscing about the changes he’s seen.
Anthony was first appointed to the board in 1994, and began serving in 1995. He already had a lengthy history of public service, having worked for the Mason County Road Commission, spending many years as a Rotarian, acting as the county treasurer, and holding the office of Mason County Clerk for 27 years — some of which ran concurrently with his time on the board.
He also spent a total of 55 years as an area’s 4-H leader, an experience that sparked his interest in politics and public service.
At the time of his appointment to the library board, he said he was “not a big user of the library facilities,” but, “I just enjoy providing a service.”
It turned out to be a perfect fit. Of all the posts he’s held, the library holds a special place in his heart.
“I’ve never served on anything, over the years I’ve been involved in government, that I’ve enjoyed (as much) — and that has been as positive — as this library system,” Anthony said, noting that the board is a “positive” group consisting of committed members who work well with Mason County District Library Director Eric Smith.
As much as Anthony would like to stay on the board and continue to place service above all else, he said, “In my case, I’m starting to have some health problems. I’m 85 years old, and somebody else ought to be covering my seat. That’s the bottom line.”
The new member slated to fill Anthony’s seat, Natalie Grochowski, was appointed by the Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, and will start in the new year.
Looking back at his years with the board, Anthony said he’s met “some interesting characters.”
He’s also seen plenty of change — from the county library in Scottville and the city library in Ludington consolidating into the current district library setup — to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the board to make some tough decisions about how it would continue to serve constituents while also protecting the health and safety of both library staff and the public.
There have been many highlights as well, like renovations and additions to the Ludington building, an expansion of educational services for area students and parents and the launching of the Unbound program, which provides free library cards and book access to area students.
Anthony credits his predecessor as board president, Marilyn Bannon, with boosting the educational component.
He said Bannon listed the library as a beneficiary when she died in 2017, and funds were used to help usher in some new technology.
“They developed a teaching system, with computers and printers and stuff, to help children do their homework,” Anthony said, “so parents could come in with their children and work on doing the computer work that they had to do in school.”
“I think that’s a real memorial to (Bannon). … That was real thoughtful.”
Anthony said Bannon’s husband, Dale, was “really pleased” with the result.
As for the building upgrades, Anthony remembers when an anonymous reader donated stock to make improvements to the Scottville location.
When the time came to talk about expanding the Ludington building, Anthony was skeptical about the plausibility of the project, as he couldn’t imagine history repeating itself.
Ultimately, the work was accomplished through fundraising and a bank bond, and was completed in 2012.
Anthony said he’s grateful to John and Anita Wilson, who made a $90,000 contribution, without which the project might not have been possible.
“It was a very interesting project,” Anthony said. “A wonderful project.”
He said one of his fondest memories is of a visit to the Ludington library after the renovation, when the space was filled with local students — a heartening sight for Anthony.
“I was so surprised to count 16 junior high and high school students, all very behaved. Some of them were playing a game on the computer, four of them were on the north wall … doing their homework,” he said. “That was one of the things we wanted to do — to have a place where kids could go, after school, to help them, and it was working. It was probably one of the things that hit me the most.”
During the last few years, the pandemic has been the main challenge.
When COVID hit, the library had to close up shop and offer drive-up options for the public to get books, magazines and movies. It was not an ideal situation for anyone, Anthony said, but he’s glad the library persevered.
“It bothered me, but we had to do what we had to do,” he said.
Now that Anthony’s eyeing his retirement, he plans to stay involved to the extent that he can, attending the occasional board meeting and keeping up with things.
He said he hopes the board continues to take its role seriously in his absence, adding that he’s confident his fellow trustees will do just that.
“The board is here to provide a service — that’s the whole thing,” Anthony said.
He also hopes the board continues to “let the director direct” and concentrate on financial oversight and other matters rather than day-to-day operation.
He said the board was “extremely fortunate” to hire Smith, the current director.
Smith, for his part, feels the same way about Anthony. Smith “relied” on Anthony’s keen administration and financial oversight skills, his mentorship and more.
He said he admires Anthony’s commitment to the community, and is grateful for the lessons he’s passed along.
“I admire Ivan for a lot more reasons than just the time he’s given to the public, but that’s one of the things I just can’t say enough about,” Smith said. “When I look at my own life, there’s a model there — being out in your community and giving back.”
When his final meeting is behind him, Anthony plans to spend more time at home with his wife of 62 years, Betty. He also hopes to devote time to his hobbies — harvesting and cracking walnuts, and woodworking. He has a library of his own, filled with woodworking books, which his children can have if they want, but if not, it’s going to the Mason County District Library.
Anthony wishes the best for the library moving forward, and he hopes people continue to utilize its services.
“All these books out here have a reason to be here,” he said. “Kids need … these books.”