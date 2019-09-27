Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.