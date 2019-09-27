Richard “Dick” Collins was honored by coworkers, friends, family and officials at a retirement luncheon Thursday, recognizing his more than 45 years of service for the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority (LMTA).
Collins will be retiring from his position as the LMTA executive director, which is a job he’s held since 1985. He’s been working for LMTA since its beginning. He was hired in December 1973, and LMTA’s first day of operations was in February 1974, Collins said.
At age 23, he was hired as a driver on the condition that he’d shave his goatee, Collins said. He worked as a dispatcher, then was promoted to be deputy director in 1975 and then became the executive director about 10 years later.
