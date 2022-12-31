In some ways 2022 was a return to normal, with many popular events resuming after two- to three-year breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the world tentatively adjusted to post-pandemic life, the year still came with a few curveballs.
From municipalities breaking off from the Mason County’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the opening of a new elementary school consolidating four previous Ludington Area School facilities, to the city of Ludington electing a new mayor and the discontinuation of Carrom boards, it was a year of sporadic but impactful change.
The Ludington Daily News looks back at some of the stories that defined 2022.
LUDINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPENS
In January, elementary-age students from the Ludington Area School District returned from Christmas break to start the year at the brand-new Ludington Elementary School building at 5771 W. Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The school consolidates students and staff from Foster, Franklin and Lakeview elementary schools, along with Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center. On Jan. 3, it opened its doors to more than 1,000 incoming students.
BROWNFIELD SHAKEUPS
Over the course of the year, two cities and one township cut ties with the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority due to the county enforcing stricter rules than required by the state.
Brownfield authorities grant tax incentives to developers who clean up and redevelop contaminated, blighted, obsolete or historic properties.
The cities of Ludington and Scottville, as well as Pere Marquette Township, each broke off from the county-run authority to form their own brownfield boards in 2022.
Ludington came first, forming its own brownfield authority in April after running into issues with the county regarding a stalled Laura Street apartment complex. The city sought changes to the county’s brownfield rules, one of which banned brownfield dollars from being spent on water and sewer lines.
The county board made some concessions in April, removing restrictions on infrastructure spending, allowing revolving loan fund capture and removing a 15% contingency cap on housing projects.
But the change was already underway.
When Ludington drafted a letter of intent to break away from the county in February, Scottville and P.M. Township expressed their support, and soon followed a similar path.
Ludington and Scottville formed their respective brownfield boards on April 24, and P.M. Township followed May 3.
The original plan was for the three entities to work in tandem, but only Ludington and Scottville are doing so, with shared board members and a collaborative plan to address potential redevelopments in the cities. P.M. Township backed out of a budding agreement with the cities in July, and formed its own board soon thereafter.
DISCORD IN SCOTTVILLE
The Scottville City Commission faced a trying year following a dispute between City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Matt Murphy, the former police chief.
The dispute started with a July 25 argument between the two, resulting in Murphy believing Newkirk had fired him. The city maintains that Murphy was not been terminated, and though he returned to work days later, he submitted a letter of resignation in August.
The rift between Newkirk and Murphy stemmed from questions about the chain of command at City Hall, specifically with respect to who — the city manager or the police chief — had authority to make disciplinary decisions regarding police staff.
The conflict split the city commission; some commissioners sided with Murphy and others with Newkirk.
Carlos Alvarado, the city’s former attorney, resigned in the wake of the dispute stating the commission was “divided to the extreme.”
Upon Murphy’s resignation, Officer Katrina Skinner was appointed to serve as interim police chief.
Later, in November, the city commission went an entire month without a quorum after then-mayor Marcy Spencer was voted off the commission in the Nov. 8 election. Rob Alway, former mayor pro tem, submitted a letter of resignation in which he alleged that commissioners Ryan Graham, Nathan Yeomans and Kelli Pettit were conspiring to oust Newkirk and City Treasurer Kathy Schafer from their positions out of loyalty to Murphy.
Those claims were rebuffed by the named commissioners, but Newkirk told the Daily News he believed there was some truth to them.
Alway rescinded his resignation and was sworn in for another full term prior to the Nov. 18 deadline, and Spencer was reappointed to the commission on Dec. 27.
FIRE SIREN SETTLED
The City of Ludington in April settled with a couple alleging that the Copeyon Park fire siren — reactivated in August 2021 — was negatively affecting a local veteran.
Nathanial and Jana Rose sued the city in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids over the siren’s daily noon and 10 p.m. soundings.
Nathaniel Rose claimed the siren aggravated his post-traumatic stress disorder, which stemmed from three combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He said the siren sounds identical to those used on bases to warn of incoming rocket attacks.
Prior to the Roses’ complaints, the Daily News reported concerns from condo owners at Pere Pointe Village, about 500 feet from the siren. Residents interviewed said the siren scares visiting grandchildren, disturbs pets and disrupts recovering cancer patients’ rest.
On April 26, the city agreed to sound the siren only on Sundays, as it serves as a token of nostalgia for residents and no longer has any practical use.
The Roses said they were glad the issue could be resolved out of court.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY HEADQUARTERS
In September, the Mason County Historical Society concluded the years-long project of converting the former Mason County Sports Hall of Fame building into its new headquarters.
A portion of the new building — the Mason County Emporium, which functions as the historical society’s front desk and gift shop area — opened in May while renovations were still being made to the remaining portions of the center.
A formal grand opening for the facility, dubbed the Mason County Research Center, was held on Sept. 1.
The new space marks the first time the 85-year-old society has had a physical hub representing both of its local museums, Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. The building sports ample room for storage; a meeting space; a digital, interactive Mason County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit; resources for genealogical research and more.
The overall cost of the center was about $1.5 million, and the historical society is hoping to raise funds to offset that expense in the coming year.
NOISE AT STIX
The newly refurbished and reconstructed Stix restaurant and bowling alley, now owned by Dr. Andrew Riemer, drew concern from many Hamlin Township residents throughout the summer for the volume of its music.
Since the restaurant’s grand opening in May, the restaurant has drawn complaints from residents, many of whom took their issues to the Hamlin Township Board.
An 85-signature petition called for the township to enact a noise ordinance. Riemer said he will mitigate the noise by lowering the bass, scheduling quieter acts, shortening the hours and installing sound-dampening materials. He also offered to purchase the homes of individuals who were close enough to the restaurant to be affected.
SCOTTVILLE SAYS YES, LUDINGTON SAYS NO TO MARIJUANA
Both Scottville and Ludington reconsidered their respective stances on allowing marijuana businesses to operate within the city limits during 2022.
Scottville repealed its existing ban on marijuana establishments in a unanimous city commission vote on April 25. The city then started accepting applications from prospective marijuana businesses hoping to launch cannabis retail, growth or processing operations.
Ludington considered a similar move, forming a committee to review the logistics of a possible pivot to permitting cannabis facilities.
First readings of proposed marijuana ordinances drew dozens of speakers to the city council’s chambers on Nov. 11. Ultimately officials opted to maintain the prohibition on marijuana operations during a Nov. 28 city council meeting.
NORTH LAKE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY CLOSES
North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin closed in September, just three years after being reopened by Geo Group through a public-private partnership with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and well ahead of the 2029 end date for the contract between the two entities.
The closure came in response to an executive order from President Joe Biden on Jan. 26, 2021, prohibiting the renewal of federal contracts with for-profit prisons like North Lake, which housed non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal felonies.
At the time of Biden’s order, representatives from Geo Group and the BOP declined to comment on how the 10-year contract for the prison would be impacted.
The Daily News filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request with the BOP seeking information about possible stipulations in the contract that would make it possible for the prison to close early. The request was received by the BOP in February 2021, with an estimated wait time of six weeks.
Nearly two full years later, that FOIA request remains unfulfilled.
However, in June, the Daily News obtained a memo to North Lake employees from facility administrator Michael Breckon. It stated the prison would shut down Sept. 30.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and John Moolenaar lobbied for the prison to be converted into an ICE detention center, but nothing came of the request.
The prison closed as planned. Geo Group declined to comment on what would become of the facility and directed questions about the transport of prisoners to the BOP, which also declined to comment.
DEER CULL
The overpopulation of deer in Mason County led to debates about the logistics of a cull in the city of Ludington.
On Oct. 10, the Ludington City Council approved a plan allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct a deer cull in the city in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The cost of the three-year program is $19,500.
The cull caused something of a stir at Ludington Area Schools, as the school forest was tagged as a spot to eliminate deer. The LASD board of education modified its policies to ensure that any involved parties provide $1 million liability insurance for the school.
Pere Marquette Township also responded to the overpopulation of deer, greenlighting a deer management plan in the township’s parks. The plan will get underway early in 2023.
OVERLA AWAITS SENTENCING
A Ludington man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to child abuse of his infant son.
Craig David Overla faces 25 to 70 years in prison on charges from an incident on March 22, 2019, when his infant son, Maverick, was found unresponsive in their Ludington home. Maverick was transported to then-Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being airlifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The child died on April 26, 2019.
Overla’s case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court in May. In December, he pleaded no contest to first-degree child abuse charges, and guilty to being a habitual offender, third-offense notice.
Charges of homicide open murder statutory short form, and homicide felony murder will both be dismissed when Overla is sentenced on Jan. 31.
Overla is serving a federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of stolen firearms.
WOMAN ACCUSED OF MURDER
A Kincheloe woman — Hope Lynn Snyder — stands accused of murdering 57-year-old Jefrey Grant in Sheridan Township last year.
Snyder was arraigned in 79th District Court on felony counts of open murder, first-degree homicide, first-degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals and one count of being a habitual offender on March 18.
The charges stem from a fatal fire that took place at 3746 N. Morse Road in Sheridan Township on Nov. 22, 2021. The fire resulted in Grant’s death.
Snyder pleaded guilty to unlawfully driving away with Grant’s vehicle before facing the additional charges. She has yet to be sentenced for the crime.
She was found competent to stand trial on June 8, and she was bound over July 25 to 51st Circuit Court.
No hearing date has been set.
MCC BOND FAILS, DISTRICT PLANS SECOND ATTEMPT
Mason County Schools spent the bulk of 2022 readying for the May election, during which the school district had a $33.6 million facilities bond on the ballot.
Months of planning and preparation went into getting the bond package together with the aim of constructing a performing arts center at MCC High School, making various building, security and infrastructure improvements, and installing artificial field turf at Spartan Community Field.
The proposal would have meant a 1.95-mill tax increase for residents in the district.
When the May 3 election rolled around, voters struck down the proposal decisively, and MCC went back to the drawing board.
The school board announced Dec. 19 that it would make a second attempt at a bond package in May 2023. This time, the school district is placing infrastructure and security needs first and foremost, while a slightly scaled down version of the performing arts center will be a lower priority for the three-series bond.
MCC sent its bond application for a $31 million bond package to the Michigan Department of Treasury on Dec. 27. School officials will meet with the Treasury Department Jan. 4, and the school board is expected to approve ballot language later that week.
GOP GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFULS VISIT AREA
A few of the 10 original Republican candidates in the gubernatorial primary made stops in Ludington during their campaigns.
Perry Johnson visited Red Rooster Coffee & Community in April alongside GOP attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno; Donna Brandenburg came to Harbor View Marina in May; and Kevin Rinke stopped by Chef John’s Bakery, also in May.
Johnson and Brandenburg — along with other Republican gubernatorial hopefuls James Craig, Michael Brown and Michael Markey — were struck from the ballot after Michigan’s election bureau found a significant number of their petition signatures to be fraudulent.
Tudor Dixon clinched the Republican nomination and was defeated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 8.
COREWELL HEALTH BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CENTER
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital is developing a multi-million-dollar cancer and hematology ward in the hospital’s former emergency room area.
The hospital is also updating inpatient rooms for its intensive care and critical care units.
A groundbreaking for the $4.9 million project was held Nov. 30, during which Corewell Health officials thanked the community and the support of local donors for making the expansion possible.
Construction for both the new cancer and hematology center and the renovated inpatient rooms is set to begin in January, with the cancer center expected to be finished by fall 2023.
The inpatient rooms should be completed by fall 2024, according to Patricia Ezdebski, marketing and communications director for the hospital.
LUDINGTON PICKS BARNETT AS MAYOR
During the Nov. 8 general election, Ludington voters picked former police chief Mark Barnett over incumbent Steve Miller to serve as the city’s next mayor.
When the votes came in early in the morning on Nov. 9, Barnett told the Daily News he was “very, very thankful,” and looked forward to working with the city staff.
Barnett was sworn in Dec. 19, during Miller’s final city council meeting.
END OF ERA FOR CARROM
The Carrom Company announced on Nov. 15 that the 2022 holiday season would be the last for the Carrom board and the Nok Hockey table, two long-beloved game boards made by the manufacturer.
Representatives from the company declined to comment on the production stop, but a statement on Carrom’s Facebook page called it the “final curtain call” for the games.
The company dates back to 1890, and some locals like Ben Nelson of Scottville have collections that include boards that are more than 125 years old.
Nelson said at the time that he was disheartened by the discontinuation of the products.
“I’m totally saddened by it, because it’s a great game that’s been around for so long,” Nelson told the Daily News in November. “It’s a sad day, I think, but change is always inevitable.”
Nelson made sure to pick up a few boards to add to his expansive collection while he could, though.
BLIZZARD BLASTS AREA
Throughout the Midwest, a blizzard wreaked havoc on travel plans and activities in the days leading up to Christmas.
Mason County was no exception. The National Weather Service reported about 1 foot of snowfall in the Ludington area, with 15- to 20-mph winds.
Ludington fared well in comparison to other areas such as Grand Rapids, which saw 24.5 inches of snowfall, but the storm still put a damper on the holidays, especially for those braving the tricky roads. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than 25 slide-offs and other traffic incidents on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
The snow subsided after the holiday, but winds continued to gust as DPW trucks cleared backed up roads and residents dug themselves out of driveways.
Less than a week later, near record highs in the 50s melted most of the snowfall away, even leading to some green lawns.