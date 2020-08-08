The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will consider its Return to School Plan for the upcoming academic year as well as more bids and work surrounding the new elementary school, new teachers and a notice on the conditions of bid and sale at its regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be hosted via Google Meet, a video-conferencing application. The link for the video conference is meet.google.com/gjs-bheu-htf. The public can also participate via phone by calling (318) 536-1070 and using the PIN No. 498 884 127#.
According to notes to the board by Superintendent Jason Kennedy, the board will discuss the district’s draft of a Return to School Plan and the development of the district’s COVID-19 Preparedness Response Plan. Kennedy stated the board will review public comments and feedback the district received. The board needs to approve a plan Monday so it can be sent to West Shore Educational Services District for its approval. The deadline is Aug. 15.
Bids in relation to the new elementary school continues to be work for the board. Monday, Kennedy stated the board will consider approving a commissioning bid award to Functional Consultant Services in the amount of $22,500.
“Commissioning is a systematic process, through documented verification, that all building systems perform interactively, and as intended in the design phase of the construction process,” Kennedy wrote in the board packet. “This process is required by the State of Michigan for all new school buildings.”
The district received five bidders, and the bid by Functional Consultant Services was the lowest and under the district’s budget.
The board will consider a certificate of payment for the elementary school bond project, and it also will be considering approving an easement so Consumers Energy can hook the new school’s electricity into service.
As for the sale of the vacant school buildings, the board will consider a notice of conditions of bid and sale of the property. Kennedy stated the notice was developed by the district’s attorney, and, if approved, bidders could then put in their proposals to purchase those properties.
Two new teachers may be hired Monday. Diedre McKeever would be hired as a elementary music teacher and Ingrid Fournier would be hired as an elementary school teacher.
The board will also consider contracts for milk and bread for the year. Kennedy is recommending Prairie Farms for the milk with slight increases from a year ago with Cedar Crest the only other bidder. Aunt Millie’s was the sole bidder for bread, and its rates are unchanged.