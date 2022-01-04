A controversial attempt to reframe American history around slavery will be discussed at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
An American history professor will explore the debate around “The 1619 Project” as part of “Shifting Landscapes,” a series of presentations on modern issues launched last year by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center.
Professor Robert Cook of the University of Sussex will be delivering remarks over Zoom. In-person attendance is an option, and questions can be submitted in-person or virtually.
“The 1619 Project” is a series of essays that argues a central role for slavery across American history. The essays’ ideas have been publicly debated since they were published in The New York Times Magazine in 2019 and later in book form.
The project resulted in a Pulitzer Prize for writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, but efforts to package the project for classroom use inspired pushback from some state legislatures and the Trump administration.
The year 1619 is one that the first Africans were sold as slaves in what is now the United States.
If you haven’t read the book, then don’t worry. The point is to make people confident in reading it themselves and making up their own minds about it, according to Brooke Portmann, one of the organizers behind “Shifting Landscapes.”
“There’s somebody, a really smart person, who has been hesitant to (read the book),” Portmann said. “I want to put tools in people’s hands to be comfortable to read something that isn’t yet settled.”
Monday’s presentation will discuss criticisms of “The 1619 Project” from multiple ideological perspectives, as well as the very idea of revisiting and rewriting history — a process known as historiography.
Cook’s specialty is the American Civil War. But he has written a book, “Civil War Memories,” that describes competing narratives of the war that emerged in its aftermath, much as “The 1619 Project” offers a competing narrative of American history today.
The “Shifting Landscapes” series aims to bring clarity to controversial issues that are confusing or little-understood. Organizers hope that attendees will come away better able to “sift through the rubble from the last 18 months.”
“It’s hard to say that it’s healing, but it is,” Portmann said. “You get grounding, and you get to think about it, and you’re still not sure, but you’re not flailing in the wind.”
The theme for this month’s presentations is “Education.” Also on the docket are:
• An explanation of critical race theory by Wayne State University law professor Jamila Jefferson-Jones will take place on Jan. 17.
• A discussion on teaching children about uncomfortable truths by local teachers Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson on Jan. 24.