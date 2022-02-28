Ludington planning commissioners will consider a rezoning that could pave the way for a “container unit restaurant” when they meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.
The parcel in question is the empty lot north of Pomorski’s Tavern, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski. Tavern owner John Kelley, whose name is on the application, could not be reached for comment.
No plans have been made public yet, but Tykoski said it would be similar to a food truck establishment. She compared the idea to The Deck, in Muskegon, which uses shipping containers for some of its structures.
The parcel was zoned for commercial use until the early 1990s, according to Zoning Administrator Shaun Reed. It can be zoned back that way now because it is bordered by other commercial uses, Tykoski said.
Commissioners will also consider a special land use request that would allow the demolition and rebuilding of 302 N. Rowe St., a house with three apartments in it.
The house is in a zone that allows only two families to live there, so a special land use permit is required to rebuild it for three tenants.
Planners will also consider a special land use request allowing an attached garage on the east side of the home at 706 N. Rowe St.
Other business
The commission will hold the second public hearings for ordinances streamlining building height requirements and loosening the rules for home-based businesses.
Under the new ordinances, building height would be regulated only with measurements in feet, not feet and stories. Home-based businesses would be able to occupy 20% of the main house and 100% of accessory buildings.
If approved, both ordinances will head next to the city council.