Rhythm & Dunes raised more than ever for school music programs in the area during its back-to-back weekend events in July.
Presented by West Shore Bank, this year’s benefit concerts raised a total of $15,000, according to Aubry Healy, marketing and communications specialist for the bank. Healy announced the total Tuesday in a press release. The amount surpasses the previous record of about $14,000 in 2019.
Funds will be distributed to music programs at Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern high schools. Healy said there are no firm plans for exactly how the funds will be distributed to area schools at this time.
Organizer Donna Yager told the Daily News prior to the concerts that the goal is always to exceed the previous year’s totals. Because Rhythm & Dunes was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the bank’s first opportunity to beat its 2019 numbers.
With the goal reached, Yager, who is retiring in October, said she’s delighted that her final year at the helm was such a success, especially considering the uncertainty about whether pandemic restrictions would lift in time for the concerts to take place.
“I am absolutely thrilled to share these results,” Yager told the Daily News. “After a challenging year for so many families and businesses, it’s a fabulous feeling to know our community continues to support West Shore Bank’s efforts to make a difference in our communities. And with the addition of other school organizations and nonprofits partnering with us, the impact was even greater this year.
“I wanted to retire knowing I made a lasting impact, and I feel accomplished.”
West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond Biggs shared a similar sentiment in Tuesday’s release, remarking that the events benefitted from people eager to get back out into the world.
“After a year of staying inside, people were ready to be out in public again and the bank was proud to plan, with safety in mind, not only an event, but a community cause to rally everyone together,” Biggs stated. “We look forward to bringing more talented bands to the area next summer.”
The concerts drew thousands of people. Yager estimated about 4,000 people attended the first concert, featuring the Landsharks, on July 24. An even larger crowd turned out the following week for the Mega ’80s Band.
With the most recent dollar amount factored in, the running fundraising total for Rhythm & Dunes is more than $85,000 for area schools in the past nine years, according to the bank.
Each year, donations are collected during the two free concerts at Waterfront Park to support local high school music programs and curriculum. Donations were accepted in-person during the concert, online, from food vendor fees and merchandise sales. School organizations also partnered with the bank raising an additional $3,800 from their sales efforts.
In Tuesday’s release, Healy stated that West Shore Bank thanked the community for its support. It also extended thanks to volunteers from the Ludington High School and Mason County Central bands, Mason County Eastern, the Miss Mason County Pageant, the LHS National Honor Society and soccer club, MCC’s volleyball team, and the bank’s own employees.