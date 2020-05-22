West Shore Bank’s Rhythm & Dunes concerts — previously scheduled for July 25 and Aug. 1 — have been canceled due to COVID-19.
In press release on Friday, West Shore Bank stated that the decision was not made lightly, and that the health and safety of communities, volunteers, vendors and visitors was the primary concern, as it would be too difficult to ensure proper social distancing with the large crowds the concerts bring.
“West Shore Bank takes extreme pride in providing this community event each year and supporting young musicians in the area,” said President and CEO Raymond Biggs. “Bringing people together for a worthy cause has been part of our mission to make a difference in our communities, but we feel it is also our responsibility, as a community leader, to protect the health and safety of our local and visiting community members.”
The same acts that planned to perform in this year’s concerts have been booked for 2021, and those dates have already been scheduled for Waterfront Park. On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Landsharks Band will perform, and the Mega ’80s Band will perform the following Saturday, July 31.
West Shore Bank’s Rhythm & Dunes concerts also raise money for local music programs, and feature music from local high-school bands.
Visit www.rhythmanddunes.com or follow West Shore Bank’s Facebook page for more information and updates.