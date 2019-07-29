The Ludington lakeshore was transformed into a dance floor Saturday at the first of two West Shore Bank Rhythm & Dunes concerts at Waterfront Park.
The headlining band was Your Generation in Concert, and eight-piece ensemble from the Detroit area specializing in performing medleys of crowd-pleasing pop, R&B, rock, dance, hip-hop and soul favorites from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s and today — with a few ’60s hits thrown in for good measure.
The SS Badger departed from the park to the thundering rhythms of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” and that was just the start.
Songs by Traffic, the Monkees, The Jackson 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Prince and more followed and concertgoers flocked to the grassy space at the foot of the pavilion to fulfill the concert’s purpose of forming a dance party against the backdrop of blue skies and the looming waters of Lake Michigan.
The Rhythm & Dunes concerts double as fundraisers for local high school music programs, and Donna Yager of West Shore Bank said the turnout was good, and that organizers appreciate the community’s involvement in helping to provide funding for students in the area.
“We’re always appreciative of everyone who comes out and supports the kids and supports our concerts,” Yager said. “We’re having a pleasant evening, we have a lot of families here enjoying (the concert).”
