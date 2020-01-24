Beach vibes and ’80s nostalgia will be center stage at this summer’s Rhythm & Dunes concerts at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
West Shore Bank, which sponsors and presents the concerts, announced on Thursday that the lineup for the 2020 shows will feature two famed tribute acts — the Landsharks Band and the Mega ’80s Band — on back-to-back Saturdays, July 25 and Aug. 1.
Donna Yager of West Shore Bank, who is on the organizing committee for the concert series, told the Daily News that plans for the concert started shortly after last summer’s successful concerts concluded in August 2019.
Yager said the bands were chosen through a selection process that took several factors into account.
“The selection is always done by a team of West Shore Bank employees, and we also get feedback from the community about what kind of music people are looking for. We always want things that are fun and family-oriented with a broad appeal,” Yager said.
The Landsharks Band, which hails from Florida, was chosen to carry out a long-term desire among organizers and members of the community to bring a beach theme to Rhythm & Dunes.
“We’ve always wanted to do a beach party theme, so now we’ve found a band that has the right energy and atmosphere,” Yager said. “The Landsharks Band just brings that vibe we’re looking for to transform Waterfront Park into a beach party.”
Yager said organizers have been eager to bring a beach-themed act back to Rhythm & Dunes for several years.
“We did a Jimmy Buffet tribute band in the past, way back when we first started, and it was really successful and we’ve always wanted to do something like that again,” she said. “And Jimmy Buffet hired them himself to be the house band at Margaritaville, so that’s very cool.”
In a press release about the concert, West Shore Bank stated, “One of the most popular beach bands in the world, the Landsharks Band will create a fun-filled family beach party with popular songs from Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys and more … These experienced and talented performers will play a huge list of beach-themed favorites.”
The Landsharks Band will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.
For the second of the two summer concerts on Aug. 1, West Shore Bank will present a retro night featuring the Mega ’80s Band — an ’80s music tribute group from the Detroit area.
The press release stated the Mega ’80s Band is “a dominating force throughout Michigan,” with an “infectious, feel-good vibe and tremendous stage presence… .”
“We’ve had a suggestion several times to do an ’80s night,” Yager said. “The Mega ’80s Band has a following all around Michigan, and they became available, so it was a perfect fit.”
The ’80s Retro Night will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
