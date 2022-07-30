Backlit by the sun arching over the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday, things started off with a bang for Union Guns, the first Rhythm & Dunes headliners of the summer.
The Grand Rapids-area band’s foundation is country, but it throws in plenty of rock and pop for good measure. When the group took the stage at 7 p.m., it was with an intro riffing on Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”
After that, the band launched into a nonstop, hours-long set featuring original material and a slew of covers by artists like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and more.
The band elicited joyous reactions from the thousands-strong crowd when they veered into rock territory — particularly during a cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” which brought about unison screams from audience members chanting along with lyrics about a “city boy, born and raised in south Detroit.”
Singer Jake Mellema told the Daily News prior to the band’s turn on stage that the concert was “gonna be a party.”
That prediction proved accurate, as more and more people filled the grassy area in front of the park pavilion, dancing, singing along, raising their beverages and jolting their hands in the air for the band.
“Once we get people on their feet, we don’t let them sit down,” Mellema said.
Though the band has been active for 13 years, Saturday was Union Guns’ first performing not only at Rhythm & Dunes but in Ludington in general.
The band was impressed by the setup of the concert, which is underwritten and presented by West Shore Bank.
“It’s so professionally done,” said bassist Frank Pop. “This is just fantastic. … This is probably the best show so far.”
Pop added that conditions were ideal for a fun-in-the-sun outdoor concert.
“It’s a beautiful day,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for better Michigan weather.”
With the sun shining throughout the day, concert attendees had plenty of time to set up chairs and reserve spots at the park. Counted among the crowd were first-time Rhythm & Dunes attendees, as well as returning concertgoers.
Patty Coleman of Great Falls, Montana, was among the newbies in the crowd. Coleman said she was “born and raised” in Ludington, and usually visited her family during the summer, but Saturday was her first time attending the free concert.
She said she enjoyed reconnecting with old friends, seeing the show and taking in the sights.
“I’ve seen classmates, I’ve seen relatives … and I just like good music,” Coleman said. “When I heard it was country (I had to come).”
She said she doesn’t know why she’s never been to a Rhythm & Dunes concert during her yearly late summer visits back home, but she plans to remedy that moving forward.
“I’m not missing it,” Coleman said. “I am not missing this again. This is too much fun.”
Debbie Flood of Pentwater had her first Rhythm & Dunes experience a couple years ago, and she said she was excited to be back.
“I’ve been here one other time and I loved it,” Flood said, adding that the genre of choice for Saturday’s concert was part of what drew her back, along with the scenic location.
“I love country music. I always have. But the venue,” she said, gesturing to the pavilion, then to Lake Michigan behind her, “I mean, come on. Look at the sky, and the nice breezes.”
Flood enjoyed her first time at Rhythm & Dunes so much that she “dragged” her two sisters along with her, neither of whom had attended before.
Flood said she’s “all about” West Shore Bank’s mission for Rhythm & Dunes, which is to raise funds to help local high school music programs.
Jack and Lydia Nemeh of Frasier were first-time attendees, in Ludington for the first time ever for their seventh anniversary.
“We’re loving it,” Jack said. “We’re coming back again and bringing the kids next time and doing a full vacation.”
Lydia said the experience “did not disappoint.”
“This is perfect for our anniversary weekend and a good getaway,” Jack said.
The couple said they’d be sure to be back — in Ludington and at Rhythm & Dunes — in the future.
Prior to the performance by Union Guns, the Mason County Central High School Jazz Band made its first Rhythm & Dunes appearance with new band director Caleb Shultz.
After performing, students made their way through the crowd collecting donations for area high school music programs. Money from merchandise sales also goes to the cause.
The goal is to outpace the $15,000 raised in 2021 over the course of the back-to-back Saturday concerts, according to Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at West Shore Bank and a lead organizer for Rhythm & Dunes.
Reaching that goal could be within reach, if estimated attendance is any indication. Carney said Saturday’s crowd might have been one of the biggest in the 10-year history of the concert series.
“We think it’s about 5,000 people,” Carney said. “It’s hard to tell, (but) I think it’s typically around 3,000 to 4,000, and I think we’re at about 5,000 for today.”
Saturday’s concert was Carney’s first at the helm of Rhythm & Dunes following the retirement of Donna Yager last year. She said it was rewarding to see the months of planning and coordination come to fruition.
“It feels great,” she said. “I can’t say enough about the West Shore Bank staff … Everyone’s showing up to do their part.
“There’s a lot of moving parts. We need everybody to be in place and it’s all working out. It’s a good community effort.”
Carney said concertgoers seemed happy to have a bit of country back at Rhythm & Dunes.
“I think a lot of people have been waiting for a country band, so they’re getting their wish,” she said.
WHAT’S NEXT
Rhythm & Dunes will be back at Waterfront Park for its second and final concert of the summer, featuring six-decade-spanning, multi-genre cover group Your Generation in Concert.
The Ludington High School marching band will kick things off at 6 p.m., and Your Generation in Concert will take the stage at 7.