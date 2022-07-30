Rhythm & Dunes: Overall

RILEY KELLEY | Daily News

Rhythm & Dunes kicked off Saturday with a performance by Grand Rapids-area country, rock and pop group Union Guns. The band drew about 5,000 people and performed until after dark. Rhythm & Dunes returns on Saturday, Aug. 6 with Your Generation in Concert.

 RILEY KELLEY | Daily News

Backlit by the sun arching over the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday, things started off with a bang for Union Guns, the first Rhythm & Dunes headliners of the summer.

riley@ludingtondailynews.com

843-1122 x309

Trending Food Videos