It’s going to be all about the ’90s on Saturday, when Rhythm & Dunes kicks off at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
The annual two-weekend concert series and fundraiser for local music programs — underwritten and organized by West Shore Bank — is opening with a performance from Rock the ’90s, a tribute group hailing from Georgia.
The group is on a mission to pay “high-energy” homage to “the last golden decade of guitar-driven rock,” according to band founder, vocalist and keyboardist Hugh Hession, who said his group is excited to bring its show to Ludington.
Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at the bank and one of the Rhythm & Dunes event planners, said concertgoers have enjoyed ’80s tribute groups in the past, and there’s been a desire to bring a ’90s-focused act to the concert for some time.
She said the Rock the ’90s has been on the bank’s radar for a while, and this year it just worked out logistically to book them.
“They have been on our shortlist several times, and this is the year we made the connection that worked with both our schedules,” Carney said.
She also said the band fits well with what Rhythm & Dunes strives to offer.
“We like to choose bands that are fun and high energy and have some experience with the size of the fantastic crowds we bring to Waterfront Park,” Carney said.
Hession said he started Rock the ’90s in 2015, with hopes of filling a void in the tribute act circuit.
“I always had a love for ’90s music; however, in my opinion, it was such an underrated decade of music. There were a plethora of great bands and memorable songs from that time period, but what was being represented in the marketplace in terms of ‘decade’-style cover bands were far more weighted to the resurgence of the 1980s — particularly in the middle 2000s,” he said. “Because of this, I had the idea to put together a ’90s supergroup tribute that would properly represent the decade and avoid having to ‘compete’ with all the ’80s cover bands that were out there.”
Hession said at the time the market for ’90s tribute acts was limited; those that existed, he said, had “varying success.”
Hession knew that in order to succeed, he had to tap his Atlanta roots to recruit “top-notch players … with a passion for ’90s music” of all genres.
That meant not restricting the group’s sound to just “grunge.” Rather, wanted to cover everything from alternative and pop to rap.
“These styles were very different from the previous decade,” Hession said. “I … didn’t want to be pigeon-holed into solely being a grunge band because I knew that ultimately that would limit our audiences and promoters wouldn’t go for it.”
He stressed that he does love the music of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and others, and added that those artists’ tracks can be found in the band’s show. But the group also features songs by Blind Melon, Goo Goo Dolls, Matchbox Twenty, Third Eye Blind, Sugar Ray, Coolio, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more.
The diversity helped the band out.
“Being so versatile really expanded our audiences,” Hession said.
He said Rhythm & Dunes audiences can expect a concert they can “sing along to from beginning to end.”
“It will be 2 1/2 hours of ’90s bliss from start to finish,” Hession said, adding that the show will keep the crowd entertained and engaged.
“We like to take our audiences on a proverbial ’90s music road trip,” he said.
Rhythm & Dunes will be a special concert for the group because the cause is one that’s close to the band’s heart.
Hession owns a music studio himself, and has been teaching music for years. He said the group as a whole strongly supports school band and theater programs.
He said it’s an “honor” to participate in the concert.
ALSO ON DECK
This year marks West Shore Bank’s 125th anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, the bank is offering a fireworks display after Saturday’s concert.
Carney said the firework display is possible thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Love Ludington Fund and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation.
Fireworks will take place, weather permitting, just after Rock the ’90s wraps up its set.
Carney said the bank would love for people to stay a while after the show and view the display over the channel.
Saturday’s concert will also feature the Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern Jazz Band, performing at 6 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. Rock the ’90s concert.
MORE ABOUT RHYTHM & DUNES
West Shore Bank’s annual concert series launched in 2012. Proceeds from the concerts go toward the band programs at Ludington High School, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern.
To date, the concert series has raised $115,750 through donations, and Carney said the bank is grateful for the community’s support.
Contributions can be made in person, or online at https://www.westshorebank.com/rhythm-and-dunes.html.
NEXT UP
The second and final Rhythm & Dunes concert of the summer will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, featuring the Boy Band Review at 7 p.m., with the Ludington High School band performing at 6.
Carney said she hopes people come out to experience the shows, help out local music programs, and celebrate the bank’s 125th anniversary.
“West Shore Bank feels that Rhythm and Dunes is not only a fundraiser that is crucial for helping fund our local community’s music program, but also an opportunity to bring the community together in a fun, positive way,” she said. “Waterfront Park provides a great venue for all ages, the opportunity to be outside, eat great food, dance, laugh and sit with your friends — both old and new.
“If you have never been, please come down and enjoy. You won’t be disappointed.”