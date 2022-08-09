West Shore Bank’s Rhythm & Dunes concerts raised more for local high school music programs than ever before.
According to Margaret Carney, concert organizer and the bank’s executive assistant and shareholder relations officer, the back-to-back weekend concerts, held July 30 and Aug. 6 at Waterfront Park, topped last year’s total of $15,000 — a record at the time.
“We are happy to report that we made $15,750 which beat our previous year,” Carney stated Tuesday.
Funds will be distributed to music programs at Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern high schools.
Through the bank’s partnerships with other local school organizations, an additional $726 was raised through from ice cream cart sales during the concerts, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Carney said this year’s funds bump up the running total to $100,750 since the inception of the concert series in 2012.
“We always hope to exceed the prior year and this year the community came through again,” Carney stated. “West Shore Bank provides the concerts, but the community brought the donations, so a big thank you to everyone that attended and donated.”
Carney told the Daily News she attributes the high total to the “hard work of the band members” — not just headliners Union Guns and Your Generation in Concert, but the MCC and LHS band students who also performed and collected donations once their sets were finished.
“It’s a challenging year for many families financially, so we had some concern that we might not be able to surpass the prior year, but the band students took those jugs out and with the support of the community, made it happen,” she said.
Carney also noted that the favorable conditions didn’t hurt.
“The weather cooperated both weekends, which is always our biggest worry. The bands were a hit and we’ve had so many compliments in person, by mail and social media,” she said. “The positive feedback really motivates our West Shore Bank team, it’s great for them to see the rewards of their hard work.”
Funds come from in-person contributions at the concerts, online donations, food vendor fees and merchandise sales. Contributions can still be made online at https://smartpay.profitstars.com/express/westshorebankdonations through the end of the month, according to Carney.
Keith Kuczynski, Ludington High School band director, said LHS already has plans for how it will apply the funds once they’re received.
“The one thing that’s pretty constant is purchasing new music, so that’s going to continue. And we’ve purchased basically a whole new drumline … in the past few years,” Kuczynski said. “Moving forward, we’re looking to purchase some sousaphones, which are about $5,000 each, speaking generously.”
Kuczynski added that LHS saved some money from previous years to purchase new band uniforms, which will make their Oriole Field debut at the first home game on Sept. 23.
This year’s concerts marked the 10th anniversary of Rhythm & Dunes.
West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond Biggs reflected on the success of the series in Wednesday’s release.
“It all started out years ago at a meeting that took place at the chamber of commerce, talking about cultural and economic development and how they can work well together,” Biggs stated. “We started to think about music and how we could use that as entertainment to benefit our community and local schools.
“We realized how little funding actually goes into music programs. … There are even certain types of instruments the school wants to purchase and is unable to. By sitting down with music directors and hearing their stories, we are able to put music and instruments in the hands of these kids at a young age through Rhythm & Dunes, with the help of our donors, supporters, and volunteers – that’s a community and it’s fantastic.”