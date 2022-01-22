Mentoring is something that The Leeward Initiative feels is important to youth and can play a role in substance use prevention.
In fact, we feel that mentoring is so important, we are working on implementing a local mentoring program. Some of our recent work has been in the areas of researching mentoring, its effects on youth, and how we may provide mentoring services to youth in our area. Some of our members have been devoting their time to learning all that they can to begin the process of building a successful mentoring program in our area.
Mentors can be adults who have provided support, guidance, and even friendship to youth. Natural mentors are individuals who youth identify as such. They are not matched through a formal mentoring program. These natural mentors may come in the forms of teachers, childcare providers, group leaders, coaches, family friends or extended family members.
Formal mentors are those who are matched through a mentoring program. If matched based on commonalities, these relationships can have great success. Mentoring programs require a commitment and consistency, two things that are important in the mentor-mentee relationship. Some of our members have seen the positive effects of mentoring through their own personal or employment-related experiences.
Kids Hope, is a national mentoring program that is available to elementary students at Mason County Central, through a partnership with Mason County Reformed Church. Some of our members have seen the positive outcomes of this program.
Other members have experience with other, larger organizations that are either not available in our area or have had limited opportunities in our area. Our members have reported positive experiences when they were involved in these programs. One of our goals is to create a program based in our county to reach our local youth.
We feel that a formal mentoring program would be highly beneficial in our area. Studies have shown that mentoring can help reduce or prevent substance use among teens. Mentoring can also help to reduce aggression and other behaviors that may be viewed as problematic. Additionally, mentoring has been shown to improve self-esteem, academic achievement and peer relationships.
One study showed that mentees are less likely to skip school, are more likely to be enrolled in college, are more likely to participate in extracurricular activities, are more likely to hold leadership positions within clubs and teens, and are more likely to volunteer regularly within their own communities.
A short community interest survey regarding mentoring has been created. We are looking for input on community member’s feelings regarding mentoring, as well as input from community member who may be interested in serving as mentors, including the talents and skills they may be able to teach youth.
Please visit our Facebook page, The Leeward Initiative to participate in this survey. We would love to receive as much community input as we work on this project.