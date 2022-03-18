In 2010, National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week was created by scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
This specific week was launched to increase knowledge about the science of drug use and addiction among youth.
According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly two-thirds of U.S. students have tried a form of drug or alcohol by 12th grade.
The overall goal of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week is to eliminate the myths about drugs and alcohol use, and to inform teens about the impact and risk of substance abuse.
National Drugs and Alcohol Facts Week is an important week because it is aimed at our youth.
By addressing drug use in teens, it will teach them how to make less impulsive decisions and they will learn the true facts about drugs and alcohol.
With the goal being to stop misinformation, this week is also very informative to community leaders, teachers or parents. Often, this national week provides an opportunity to bring together different community partners to help advance the science of prevention and awareness.
There are ways that you can become involved in this national week such as organizing or attending an awareness event, posting social media posts about drugs and alcohol abuse or testing your knowledge about substances by taking the drug IQ test located on https://teens.drugabuse.gov/.
This year, The Leeward Initiative is taking part in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week by supporting social media posts and setting up a table full of informational flyers, brochures and fact sheets located at District Health Department No. 10’s Mason County office in Ludington.
Throughout the week you can learn about different drugs such as methamphetamine, opioids, nicotine, marijuana and alcohol. For more information about The Leeward Initiative visit: https://www.leewardmason.org/ or follow us on Facebook by searching for The Leeward Initiative.