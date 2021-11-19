Prescription drug abuse is the use of a prescription medication in a way not intended by the prescribing doctor.
Prescription drug abuse or problematic use includes everything from taking a friend’s prescription painkiller for your backache to snorting or injecting ground-up pills to get high. Many people may not know that prescription drug abuse can affect all age groups, including teens, and can be hidden all around us. The most common abused prescription drugs include opioid painkillers, anti-anxiety medications, sedatives and stimulants.
Identifying signs and symptoms of prescription drug abuse will vary depending on the specific drug. However, most common signs and symptoms include drowsiness, confusion, slowed breathing rate, poor concentration/coordination and agitation.
Patients who are prescribed prescription drugs can avoid the risk of abuse by following these steps read directions carefully and follow as explained on the label or by the pharmacist, be aware of potential interactions with other drugs and alcohol, never change dosage without consulting with a doctor first, never use another person’s prescription and store medicine safely.
Patients should never be afraid to ask their doctor or pharmacist about their medications. Pharmacists can help patients understand the instructions of taking the medication, as well as how the medication works. Doctors can help ensure that you are prescribed the correct medicine and talk about any medical concerns you may have.
In addition to prescribing medication, the medicine may not always be used, leaving unwanted and unused medicine lying around for others to pick up. Patients should properly dispose of unused or expired medications at specific medicine collection sites.
The Leeward Initiative hosts a medication take back day twice a year. This past month The Leeward Initiative collected 185 pounds of medicine with over 75 participants.
By visiting the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collect website: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/disposal-unused-medicines-what-you-should-know/drug-disposal-drug-take-back-locations you can find other medication disposal locations.