October is a month full of family, fun and fall. The days start to get shorter, and the weather starts to get colder, making it the perfect time to grab a cup of warm apple cider, curl up under a blanket and set some health and wellness goals.
One goal to try is participating in a Sober in October challenge. This challenge is not only a 31-day alcohol free challenge, but also a time where participants focus on other fitness or well-being goals. Take a minute to step away and put a snooze on the booze. Participating in this 31-day challenge not only gives your body a break from alcohol, but also lets you take time to practice mindfulness, exercise more, breathe in fresh air and disconnect from social media or electronics.
Drinking alcohol affects the central nervous system, which controls most functions of the body and mind. Alcohol is a sedative and a depressant so it may help take your mind off things, but not in a healthy way. Alcohol can also help you feel less shy, boost your mood and confidence and make you feel more relaxed. Relying on alcohol to help with those things is a bad habit though and could lead to lifelong complications.
There are multiple health benefits of cutting out alcohol from your life, or even just for 31 days. These health benefits include: better energy levels, better sleep, stronger immune system, a more balanced mood, clarity of thought and reduction in anxiety.
While participating in the Sober in October challenge, make it more fun by competing with your friends, exploring alternatives to your usual habits or even keeping a journal of how far you’ve come in the challenge.
Just remember that one slip up, on any of those 31 days, means the challenge is over. This challenge can also show you how powerful it is to want something like alcohol, and how hard breaking bad habits can be.
If you or someone you know if struggling with breaking habits related to alcohol or drugs, visit the Michigan drug and alcohol hotline at https://drughelpline.org/michigan/ or call 1-844-289-0879 to receive free information about treatment facilities and other resources in the State.