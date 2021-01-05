Hellen Richmond was all smiles Monday as she was surrounded by family the day before her 105th birthday today.
Richmond, born in 1916, spent a portion of the day with her youngest son, John his wife Karlene, her granddaughter Tracy Mulder and her great-grandson Bryce.
The group shared stories about and with Richardson, who is originally from Kavela and currently staying at the Sweetwater Creek Adult Foster Care Facility in Branch.
Richmond said she graduated high school from Dickson in 1934. Dickson was located in Brethren.
“I used to walk a mile-and-a-half to the bus stop then ride another four-and-a-half-miles to school,” Richmond said. “I trudged through the snow myself. My dad may have come after me once or twice (if weather conditions were really bad), but everyone was in the same boat.”
Richardson said that was the situation for everyone back then — you had to work for everything that you got back then.
“You grew your own food, mended your own clothes (and) nothing was handed out. You had to work for everything,” Richardson said. “At that time, folks did not even have a car.”
Richardson, the middle child of her family, had two older brothers and one older sister and two younger brothers and one younger sister. She said she and her brothers and sisters all had chores to do on the farm.
She remembers some of her chores included gathering eggs from the chicken coop, gathering wood for the family’s wood stove, and she had the chore of making lunches for her sisters and brother.
“I gathered the eggs,”Richardson said. “I remember that the lice used to crawl up my arms.”
When asked how she got the job of making lunches for her siblings, she said laughing she was just born at the wrong time.
Karlene said of her mother-in-law that she is a hard worker and has been her entire life.
Richardson said while growing up on the farm their main cash crops included string beans and pickles in the summer season and navy beans and potatoes for the winter.
“My dad was very good at raising fruit,” she said.
Richardson remembers cows, chickens, pigs on the farm. The family had to have and grow everything.
At one point during their conversation, Richardson kept asking her daughter-in-law a question about her life and her daughter-in-law said, “I wasn’t born back then,” which caused the entire family to burst in laughter.
Her family thinks that Richardson’s love for snowballs, the snack cake, might be the reason for her longevity, and family members hope that those genes have been passed along.
Richardson spoke about how much the family did things together, like playing cards in the evening and listening to the radio.
The family did not have a television but she remembers sitting in the rocking chair with her sister listening to a radio show. She even remembers seeing a movie that was playing on the side of a building in Kaleva.
“The movies were for everybody,” she said.
Today, Tuesday, Hellen will celebrate her birthday with family and a cake at Sweetwater Creek.