Dr. Christie Riemer said it was always the plan to open her practice in Ludington.
Her new dermatology practice, Riemer Dermatology, will open Monday, Dec. 7.
She just finished her residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and moved to Ludington with her husband Brandon and their two children in August.
Riemer Dermatology will offer a variety of services, but most importantly, it will be a full-time dermatology office, which Ludington doesn’t currently have.
“The plan has always been to start a dermatology clinic from scratch. There isn’t a full-time dermatologist here, so that’s been my goal,” Riemer said.
She said Ludington and the surrounding area is an underserved community in that regard.
“So many of my close family and friends were tired of having to drive long distances for care, and I don’t think you should have to drive long distances for expert medical care, so I’m excited to offer that service locally,” she said.
Riemer graduated from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine in 2016 and spent the past four years at Mayo Clinic. Her specialty is medical dermatology.
“We will be offering a full range of dermatology services. I am trained extensively in medical dermatology, the very common conditions of the skin, like acne and warts,” she said.
Riemer also practices complex medical dermatology, which involves treating diseases like skin cancers and is trained in surgical dermatology.
The practice will partner with specialized micrographic surgeons for extensive skin cancer surgeries on the face, she said.
Her interest in dermatology began when she took a year off between undergrad and medical school, which she spent working at a nonprofit clinic in Ivory Coast, West Africa.
“I was interested in learning more about the fields of medicine and where I might (find) my place. I moved there and lived with a host family,” Riemer said. “I worked full time at a bush clinic (for six months).”
While there, she did triage, vaccinations and assisted with a few births. But it was the experience of diagnosing people through their skin that drew her into exploring the field of dermatology.
“The pathology there was very extreme because there wasn’t a ton of access to dermatologic care. I liked how dermatology was very visible and often times a sign of something that was happening with systemic underlying health conditions. That’s where it started and it took off in medical school,” she said.
Pathology is the process of diagnosing diseases. Time at Mayo Clinic sharpened those early pathology skills.
The first year at Mayo, she got a feel for the different areas of medicine — oncology, neurology, hematology to name a few.
“Skin is the largest organ, but it also relies on your other internal organs. Getting the picture of the patients as a whole was really beneficial in that first year,” she said.
The past three years, she focused on dermatology for her residency.
“(I) got to see some of the most complex rare medical dermatology conditions,” she said. “I got to work with a lot of world-renowned dermatology experts in all fields of dermatology.”
And she trained in types of surgery and dermatopathology — pathology specific to dermatology.
Riemer will treat all ages, from infancy to adulthood. She said that’s one of the reasons she enjoys her work, because she meets people in all stages of life.
“I like how you get to treat all ages and all skin types. You get to do medicine, surgery and pathology all wrapped into one. You get a lot of variety,” she said.
Medical dermatology is her expertise, but it’s also her passion.
“I love treating patients with acne especially. With skin diseases, it’s something so very visible to the outside world and much of our identify can be tied to that. To really help patients, whether it’s clearing up their acne, eczema or psoriasis, is something that I really enjoy helping patients do,” she said.
She also loves the complex medical dermatology, when she integrates people’s medical history as a whole into their care.
“Our goal... is to put patients first and at the center of our practice,” she said. “We strive to provide excellent and expert medical care in that family-centered environment. We want people to feel comfortable. We want them to feel they are involved in the decision-making.”
She said many people are unaware that dermatology also includes hair and nails.
“We treat over 3,000 diseases of hair, skin and nails as dermatologists,” she said.
Moving and opening the clinic during the coronavirus pandemic has had its challenges, but with calls from potential patients already pouring in, she said it will all be worth it when they open on Monday.
“We are striving to uphold staff and patient safety. It is at the forefront of our minds, but we are still open and offering necessary medical services for patients because their diseases still continue through the pandemic. We are here to treat them through it,” she said.
Her husband is from Ludington, which motivated the location choice.
Riemer moved around a lot growing up. Her father worked for General Motors and her family lived in China and Brazil. But she spent six years in Rochester, Mich., so she said moving here feels like coming home.
She said her family is loving life by the lake so far, especially the kids, Liam and Quinn.
“I have to be careful with sun exposure, of course, but we love spending time on the boat on Hamlin Lake and going to the sand dunes, the state park,” she said. “I think that’s part of what drew us back to Ludington. It’s a great community to raise a family in.”
The office will be located in Suite 302 of the Spectrum Health professional offices attached to the hospital at 7 Atkinson Dr.
Riemer said the plan is to move into the old Safe Harbor Credit Union once it’s vacated. The credit union is currently building a new location on U.S. 10.
She wants to expand the practice, adding cosmetic services and eventually additional staff, when they move into the East Tinkham Avenue building in the fall or winter of 2021.
“It’s been a big learning curve. The community has been so welcoming,” she said. “We are excited there is so much opportunity for growth.”
Appointments can be made by phone at (231) 480-1116, or through the website, www.riemerdermatology.com, which will be live Monday.