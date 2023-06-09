Dr. Andrew Riemer unveiled his new project at the corner of Ludington and Rath avenues Friday morning with aims to construct a three-story building called Andy’s — Sports, Music, Social.
The venue is expected to be a restaurant and bar while hosting entertainment.
“We’re looking at starting mid-July,” Tridonn Construction owner and project developer Brian Johnson said. “It’s about a 16-17 month project.”
Although the project was first set to have a basement, project architect Alan Majeski of Concept Design in Muskegon stated that due to the high water table, the planners decided to rework the plans and fill in the basement area, pour a foundation and extend out the third floor to offer refrigeration and utility storage space above the restaurant instead of below.
“Everything that was in the basement is now going on the roof,” Johnson said. “We will have an elevator to move things from floor to floor. The second floor will extend over the sidewalk area, similar to what it looked like before, but a lot nicer.
“It will be all windows, so you can sit out there and have some good views. It’s pretty cool. It will be an all glass floor/walkway, so you can see below as well.”
“It will be all brick exterior,” Majeski said. “There will be two colors with limestone bands, no more beige.”
The plans for Andy’s showcase three floors of customer-friendly space. The first floor will house dining, a circular bar with seating and a large stage, along with many entertainment features.
The second floor will have an additional bar, seating and dining, a separate banquet room and additional game spaces.
“The second floor has an opening in the floor that will be glass, so you can look down to the area below,” Majeski stated. “It will be all windows up there, bringing in a lot of natural light.”
Majeski stated that the exterior will be two different colors of brick along with limestone bands running throughout.
“The main entrance will be on the corner,” Johnson said. “We will be chopping off the corner at a 45 degree angle, with one on the Avenue and one on Rath. There will be more interest on the corner.”
Because the project is so close to Rath Avenue and there isn’t a lot of additional space, Johnson stated that there isn’t a lot of room for the construction equipment, which will cause some detouring of traffic.
“There’s going to be a major time frame where it will be blocked off,” Johnson said. “All our cranes, all of our concrete pumps will be set up along Rath because we have no other location. As soon as I get the OK from MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) and as soon as we start, my traffic control will start blocking off traffic. We might get one fire lane down through here.”
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster stated that the city will be sitting down with the project team soon to hammer out all the roadway details that will come with a project to this extent.
“We are going to be scheduling our pre-construction meeting, so we can agree upon some of these street closings,” Ludington city manager Mitch Foster said. “We can’t just have them shutdown an entire block of Rath for 18 months. It will probably need to be a staged process. I think it’s going to be a cooperative effort to see what is fair for them and what’s fair for the neighbors and businesses.”
While Andy’s won’t be open until late next year, city members and city officials are excited to finally know what is happening at this busy downtown corner.
“I’m excited,” Ludington mayor Mark Barnett said. “I think it’s going to be neat to see the construction start and the new development. It’s no fun for anyone to look at an empty hole. I know the Riemer team has been wanting to do all they can to get this construction going, and I know the City of Ludington is looking forward to seeing something developed and now we see what it’s going to look like.”
Riemer has been developing different businesses in the area for years since his start at his original eye care center in Ludington. From several medical offices, a legal center and Stix, Riemer is excited to continue his journey of creating spaces for the community and visitors to enjoy.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “Projects always take longer than you expect them to. It’s been a collaborative effort, and we really have it where we want it to be. I grew up here, and I just want to continue to develop and embrace the community. It’s all just a part of living here. It makes part of living here home. It brings everybody together, and we work as a team to make it what we want it to be.
“People are appreciative and very, very supportive of it and that’s very encouraging. It’s a small hometown, but it’s also a tourist destination and we want to embrace that as well.”