When a traffic light was installed at Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road during the summer, Ludington drivers may have been reminded of another crossing just a half-mile south in need of some attention.
What will be done about Johnson Road, where cars often pile up in the eastbound left-turn lane, watching steady traffic zip by on Jebavy Drive?
It won’t be a traffic light, said Eric Nelson, project manager for the Mason County Road Commission.
Instead, a right-turn lane onto Johnson for southbound Jebavy traffic is expected to bring some relief. Nelson said that project should begin in 2022.
“We’re hoping with the light at Bryant, that’s going to give you a little bit of a gap in the traffic,” Nelson said. “And when we build the right-turn lane … that should also help alleviate some of the traffic problems.”
Nelson said the Jebavy and Johnson crossing has been a “very bad intersection for years.”
There were 15 car crashes at the Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road intersection from 2014 through 2019, according to statistics provided by Nelson.
A 2019 traffic study found that the intersection operates “at an acceptable level of service” except for the eastbound left-turn lane. That lane operates “poorly” and will get worse after Ludington Elementary School opens in January, the study said.
Traffic at the intersection peaks around 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. With traffic from the new school, delays for left-turners waiting on Johnson Road are expected to increase by nearly a minute in the morning and about 30 seconds in the afternoon, according to the study.
Still, the study found that a traffic signal is “not recommended.”
A right-turn lane was recommended instead because southbound Jebavy traffic “carries a significant right-turn volume,” especially in the morning. Getting right-turners decelerating in their own lane should make things easier for those turning left from Johnson, the study stated.
A traffic light was also not recommended because the study anticipates drivers opting to use the Bryant Road light, forgoing Johnson Road entirely. Nelson, who said he lives near the intersections, said he would consider doing the same.
“It’s always better to come out at a signalized intersection than a not-signalized intersection,” he said.
A roundabout at Johnson and Jebavy was initially favored by Nelson and former Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy, according to emails provided by Nelson.
But that wasn’t the right choice because most traffic travels north and south along Jebavy Drive. All exits of a roundabout should be equally in demand, Nelson said.
Engineers also considered a three-way stop, but that fell out of favor for the same reason, Nelson said.