The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to install right-hand turning lanes from U.S. 10/31 to Brye Road this summer.
According to John Richard of MDOT communications in Grand Rapids, the work on the proposed turning lanes will begin after July 4. It will only be the lanes being installed, and not a signal.
“Regarding the right-turn lights being added, I believe they will not be since the right-turn lane will only be south on Brye and into business on the south and north side,” Richard told the Daily News. “North Brye Rd will not be a getting a turn lane.”